Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved the appointment of 19 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service

The state Head of Civil Service announced the appointments alongside the redeployment of 14 serving permanent secretaries across MDAs

All handover processes must be completed on or before Wednesday, August 12, 2026, according to the official statement

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of 19 new permanent secretaries and the redeployment of 14 others across Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state civil service.

The state Head of Civil Service, Hajiya Bilkisu Shehu-Maimota, made this known through a statement released on Tuesday, August 4, in Kano, signed by the Director of Public Enlightenment in her office, Rukayya Uba-Sulaiman.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved 19 new permanent secretaries. Photo credit: Abba Kabir

Source: Facebook

What the appointments cover

Uba-Sulaiman said the new appointments followed the recent promotion of qualified directors to the rank of permanent secretary, with the aim of strengthening government operations and improving service delivery across state agencies.

"The posting follows the recent upliftment of some deserving Directors to the position of Permanent Secretaries, which was aimed at re-strengthening the machinery of Government for an effective and efficient service delivery," the statement read.

The statement conveyed the governor's approval directly, noting that the exercise was designed to reposition the civil service for greater efficiency under the current administration.

Newly appointed permanent secretaries were urged to carry out their duties with diligence and competence in support of the government's broader objectives, Punch reported.

According to the statement, the postings take immediate effect. All handover processes between outgoing and incoming officers are expected to be concluded no later than Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed 19 new permanent secretaries and redeployed 14 others. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Facebook

Uba-Sulaiman described the appointments as a call to greater responsibility and selfless service to the people of Kano State, Vanguard reported.

Kano gov distributes lands to aides

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kano state Governor Abba Yusuf on Saturday, August 1, distributed plot-of-land title documents to members of his support staff, describing the exercise as a deliberate effort to reduce the housing deficit and build lasting wealth for working families.

The beneficiaries span five categories: Senior Special Assistants, Senior Special Reporters, Special Assistants, Special Reporters, and Personal Assistants.

Source: Legit.ng