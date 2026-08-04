Popular TikToker Ivana went public with a new boyfriend on Snapchat just days after levelling serious abuse allegations against her estranged partner Tunmise

Ivana had shared videos and voice notes alleging that Tunmise repeatedly physically and verbally abused her

Tunmise has since responded to the allegations, making a counter-claim about Ivana's behaviour during their relationship

Popular Nigerian TikToker Ivana has stirred fresh conversation online after showing off a new romantic interest on Snapchat.

This came just days after she publicly accused her estranged boyfriend Tunmise of repeated physical and verbal abuse.

In a series of Snapchat posts, Ivana shared multiple images alongside the new man, captioning each one with affectionate messages.

Ivana went public with a new boyfriend on Snapchat. Photos; Ivana.

Source: Instagram

One of the photos showed the new boyfriend with his arm around Ivana's neck in what appeared to be a romantic gesture.

Ivana's Abuse Allegations Against Tunmise

The public introduction of a new partner came shortly after Ivana made explosive claims against Tunmise, alleging that he subjected her to both physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship.

She backed up her claims with videos and voice notes that she shared online, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

The situation escalated further when a video circulated showing Tunmise placing a phone call to Ivana's father, apparently to address the allegations she had made against him.

Tunmise Fires Back With Counter-Claim

In his own response, Tunmise alleged that she had been unfaithful to him and that, as a result, she passed an infection to him, which he claimed took considerable time to recover from.

Watch photos of Ivana's new boyfriend here:

Reactions trail Ivana's new boyfriend

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

domingo_loso stated:

"The way una dey move on from partner to partner come be like say spare battery dey from the beginning with the other battery."

_cherii_coco shared:

"All this thing no necessary sha 😂 you for relax small before u start doing show off for the internet people wey no care"

@yhour_cupoftee wrote:

"Sweety go reach everybody"

Ivana accuses her estranged boyfriend Tunmise of repeated physical and verbal abuse. Photo: Ivana.

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph confirms end of marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress had confirmed that her marriage of many years to Mc Fish had ended.

Her revelation emerged after weeks of speculation about the state of her marriage. In the heartfelt post, she reflected on what she suggested contributed to the breakup and how she has been navigating the healing process.

Source: Legit.ng