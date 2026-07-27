Nigeria's Super Falcons open their Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 campaign against Malawi at Stade El Barid in Rabat

WAFCON 2026 doubles as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, raising the stakes for every team

Fans can watch the Super Falcons vs Malawi match live on DStv, GOtv, and free-to-air channel Afro Sports

Nigeria's Super Falcons will kick off their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 campaign against Malawi on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, with the Group Stage fixture scheduled to take place at Stade El Barid in Rabat, Morocco, at 9 PM Nigerian time.

The Falcons enter the tournament as defending champions, having beaten host nation Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2025 edition to claim a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

Super Falcons set to face Malawi in their WAFCON 2026 opener. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

This year's tournament carries added weight. According to FIFA, WAFCON 2026 will double as the qualification route for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, meaning teams must reach the semi-finals to secure a place at the global showpiece.

Nigeria has reached the semi-final stage in every edition of the competition, a record that puts them in a strong position to qualify for Brazil.

The Falcons were among Africa's representatives at the 2023 Women's World Cup, further underlining their standing on the continent.

Six African countries can qualify for the tournament. The four semi-finalists qualify automatically, while the losing quarter-finalists will face each other to qualify for the playoff.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Malawi

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Nigeria vs Malawi match will be broadcast on DStv and GOtv, as well as on their respective streaming platforms.

The game will also be available on free-to-air channel Afro Sports, giving fans across Nigeria access to the opening fixture without a subscription.

Okoronkwo reacts to WAFCON 2025 win

Legit.ng previously reported that Esther Okoronkwo spoke about her emotions after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Okoronkwo was influential in the tournament, but was unfortunately overlooked for the CAF Best Award, which she said was not her priority.

Source: Legit.ng