A World Bank agricultural economist disclosed Nigeria's $1.5bn annual dairy import bill at a four-day animal science conference in Abuja

The economist said livestock accounts for only 2–3% of Nigeria's GDP despite employing about 30% of the rural population

A $500m World Bank-supported project is currently running in 29 states to boost livestock productivity across Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria is spending an estimated $1.5 billion every year importing dairy products, even as the country sits on vast untapped livestock resources, a World Bank agricultural economist said on Tuesday, November 23, 2026.

Chidozie Onyedikachi Anyiro made the disclosure in Abuja while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Animal Science Meeting, a four-day conference organised by the Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS). The event, themed "Innovations in Animal Agriculture: A Catalyst for Nigeria's Non-Oil Economic Development", is being held at the Monoliza Sports and Recreation Centre in Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Chidozie Onyedikachi Anyiro, a World Bank economist, speaks at the 2026 Animal Science Meeting, where he disclosed Nigeria's $1.5 billion annual dairy import bill. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Anyiro framed the dairy import bill as a lost economic opportunity, arguing that Nigeria needed to raise livestock productivity rather than simply grow herd sizes. He noted that the livestock sector currently contributes between two and three per cent of the country's gross domestic product, even though it employs roughly 30 per cent of the rural population.

Livestock as a Renewable Economic Asset

The economist drew a sharp contrast between livestock and crude oil, calling animals a renewable source of national wealth.

"A barrel of crude oil once sold is gone forever, but a cow, goat or sheep can feed a family, generate income and reproduce its value year after year," Anyiro said.

He called on researchers to make scientific findings commercially useful, improve indigenous animal breeds, close the country's feed gap and embrace digital tools, while also creating more opportunities for women and young Nigerians in the sector.

Anyiro also highlighted the World Bank-supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project, valued at $500 million, which is being implemented across 29 states with a focus on productivity, commercialisation, job creation and improved rural livelihoods.

Minister Calls for Modern Abattoirs

Idi Maiha, the minister of livestock development, used the occasion to push for modern abattoirs to be built closer to production centres, saying Nigeria could not keep transporting live animals over long distances before slaughter.

"The federal government is already establishing standard abattoirs in Edo and Plateau states as part of efforts to transform livestock production and processing," Maiha said.

He pointed to the losses tied to long-distance live animal transportation, including animal deaths and accidents, and said modern processing facilities would also allow Nigeria to monetise animal by-products such as blood, bones, hides and hooves.

Simeon Ohwofa, president of NIAS, said animal agriculture had the potential to become a key driver of non-oil economic growth, but warned that frequent policy reversals by the government could stall progress. He added that 277 animal scientists would be formally registered at the conference, with 14 others inducted as associate animal scientists.

Fulani Leaders Present 3 Demands over Nigeria's Livestock Sector

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of pastoralist groups called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to treat Nigeria's livestock sector as the trillion-naira economic force it is, while demanding an immediate stop to what they describe as the systematic criminalisation of Fulani herders.

The Kautal Pulaaku Fulbe Association of Nigeria, operating under the Confederation of Pastoralist NGOs (CONPA), made the appeal at a press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, October 25. General Secretary Abdullahi Ardo spoke on behalf of the coalition, which represents more than 30 organisations and millions of herders across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng