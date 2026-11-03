Victor Osimhen turned heads when he pulled up to Galatasaray training in a Ferrari 296 GTB reportedly valued at ₦1.5 billion

The Nigerian forward's availability for Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League fixture against VfB Stuttgart hinged on his recovery from injury

Osimhen has scored nine Super Lig goals this season, making him Galatasaray's top scorer in the Turkish top flight

Victor Osimhen made a statement before even stepping onto the pitch on Monday, November 2, pulling up to Galatasaray's training ground in a Ferrari 296 GTB that carries a reported price tag of ₦1.5 billion, drawing immediate attention from fans and football followers alike.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker's arrival came as Galatasaray prepared for their UEFA Champions League group fixture against VfB Stuttgart scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

Victor Osimhen made an eye-catching arrival at Galatasaray training, turning heads with a luxury Ferrari 296 GTB reportedly worth ₦1.5 billion. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's ₦1.5 billion Ferrari

The car at the centre of attention is no ordinary vehicle.

As seen on Ferrari's official website, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a plug-in hybrid sports car built around a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 819 horsepower.

It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in roughly 2.9 seconds, blending raw performance with the Italian manufacturer's signature design philosophy.

For Osimhen, the Ferrari appears to be the latest addition to what observers describe as a taste for premium automobiles, a lifestyle that has grown alongside his reputation as one of Africa's leading strikers.

Nigerian fans in particular took notice, given how closely they have tracked his journey from promising European prospect to first-choice Super Eagles forward.

Osimhen's fitness check ahead of Stuttgart clash

Beyond the spectacle of his arrival, the question heading into Tuesday's Champions League night was whether Osimhen would be fit enough to feature. The former Napoli forward had dealt with an injury concern in the build-up to the fixture, and his participation had not been guaranteed.

His return to training signalled that he expected to be available, which will be welcome news for Galatasaray's coaching staff. The Istanbul club will be counting on his pace, physical presence and finishing ability to create problems for Stuttgart's defence in the European competition.

If selected, Osimhen will be keen to add to an already productive season and demonstrate that his quality extends beyond domestic football.

Osimhen tops Super Lig scoring chart

In the Turkish Super Lig, Osimhen has been Galatasaray's standout attacking option this season, netting nine goals to sit at the top of the club's scoring charts, per Transfermarkt.

That return has underlined the reasoning behind Galatasaray's decision to bring him to Istanbul and reflected his ability to adapt quickly to a new league and environment.

His contributions have gone beyond goals alone. Osimhen's work rate in holding up play, stretching defences and creating space for teammates has made him central to how Galatasaray construct their attacks.

A productive outing against Stuttgart would carry additional weight, coming in a competition where reputation is built on a continental stage.

Juventus urged to sign Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported about how former Italy international Marco Borriello urged Juventus to consider signing Super Eagles striker Osimhen.

Osimhen scored 76 goals for Napoli and helped the club win its first Serie A title in 33 years. But a reported €70 million penalty clause could make a move to an Italian club difficult before the summer 2027 transfer window closes.

Source: Legit.ng