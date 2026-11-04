Suspected political thugs ambushed the NDC presidential convoy in Calabar's Watt Market area on Wednesday, November 4

Several NDC supporters reportedly sustained injuries, and vehicles were damaged in the stone and bottle attack

Cross River State Police confirmed one arrest and said investigations are ongoing to identify sponsors of the attack

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Calabar, Cross River State - Suspected political thugs attacked the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his supporters in Calabar on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, shortly after Obi touched down in the Cross River State capital for a party town hall meeting.

As reported by The Punch, the ambush took place around the Watt Market area as the convoy moved through the city to Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar, where the NDC had scheduled a presidential town hall event. Supporters lining the route had been cheering the procession when attackers launched stones, bottles, and other objects at the vehicles and those accompanying them.

Peter Obi's convoy was reportedly attacked by suspected political thugs in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The Cable also reported the incident.

The assault caused immediate panic, forcing supporters to flee while both road traffic and business activity in the area ground to a halt. A number of NDC supporters sustained injuries, and several vehicles in the convoy were damaged, with windscreens shattered.

Cross River incident: Police make arrest

Officers of the Cross River State Police Command moved in quickly, dispersing the attackers and restoring calm to the area. One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the arrest in a statement released to journalists in Calabar. He identified the suspect as Victor Edet Yellow-Duke, a 27-year-old male.

"NDC supporters under heavy attack in Watt Market. The police have made an arrest to this effect. The suspect name is Victor Edet Yellow Duke, male, 27 years," Eitokpah said.

He added that investigations had begun to identify others involved in the attack as well as those who may have sponsored it. Eitokpah also assured residents that order had been fully restored and that security personnel had been deployed to key locations across the city to prevent further trouble.

Obi proceeds to town hall despite 'attack'

The violence did not force a cancellation of the day's programme.

Despite what his supporters had just experienced, Obi went ahead to the Metropolitan Hotel venue, where he was set to address party supporters and stakeholders from Cross River State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Watch the moment suspected thugs allegedly attacked Peter Obi’s convoy in Cross River State in the trending video shared below via X:

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng