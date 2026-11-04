Former APC spokesman Timi Frank warned President Tinubu against using state resources to suppress opposition parties before the 2027 elections

Frank reacted to allegations by ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar that the Sokoto State Government and DSS disrupted the party's campaign rally

Frank called on the US and international community to monitor Nigeria's political situation and protect democratic participation

Abuja, FCT - Former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against what he called deliberate efforts to weaken opposition parties and narrow Nigeria's democratic space ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Frank issued the warning on Wednesday, November 4, in response to allegations by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, that security operatives and the Sokoto State Government worked to prevent the party from holding a campaign rally in the state.

Former APC spokesman Timi Frank warns President Bola Tinubu against alleged moves to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: @officialABAT, @RealTimiFrank

Source: Twitter

Atiku, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, November 3, claimed the ADC was denied access to public facilities and logistical support, while sponsored protesters were being mobilised to cause disorder and create conditions for a curfew that would force the cancellation of the rally.

2027 Elections: Frank's Warning to Tinubu

Frank said the pattern of using protesters to break up opposition events had become a deliberate national strategy.

"At every opposition rally across the country, this has become their new protest strategy. They are also involving security agencies, particularly the DSS," he alleged.

He added that the evidence on the ground pointed to a coordinated effort against the opposition, despite official denials.

"Tinubu must not truncate this democracy with his desperation. Despite their denial, the facts on ground have shown clearly that they have a sinister plot against the opposition, and Nigerians will legally resist such moves vehemently," he declared.

Frank urged state governors to protect democratic participation within their jurisdictions rather than allow themselves to be used as instruments against opposition parties during the campaign season.

2027 Elections: Timi Frank Calls on International Community

Frank also called on the United States government and other international partners to monitor Nigeria's political climate closely and take diplomatic steps to prevent violence and safeguard opposition rights before the elections.

He warned that security personnel and public officials found to have participated in actions targeting opposition parties would face accountability.

"All those involved, including the security agencies, will be held responsible," he said.

The former APC spokesman urged Tinubu to keep federal institutions and security agencies neutral, insisting that no opposition party would abandon its constitutional right to campaign because of intimidation or threats.

Frank, who also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, urged all political actors to channel disputes through legal and democratic means rather than resort to retaliatory violence.

The Department of State Services has since ordered an internal investigation into Atiku's allegation that its officials were involved in recruiting protesters to disrupt the ADC rally.

2027: Ex-APC Chieftain Timi Frank Warns Against Rigging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Timi Frank put President Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on notice over the integrity of the 2027 general election, warning that Nigerians will not accept results they believe were manipulated.

Frank made the remarks in a statement issued in Abuja, where he raised concerns about reports that artificial intelligence had been used to generate fictitious names and photographs in the national voter register.

He demanded that INEC investigate the claims, verify the entries in question, and offer a transparent account of how the register was compiled.

Source: Legit.ng