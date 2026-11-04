New Zealand's government identified specific groups of visa applicants who are not required to pay the immigration levy

The exemptions cover a range of applicants, from Samoan citizens seeking residency to victims of human traffic-king and family violence

Skilled migrant job seekers and people affected by migrant exploitation are also among the groups named in the exemption list

New Zealand has published a list of nine categories of foreign nationals who are exempt from paying the immigration levy when applying for certain visas to enter or reside in the country.

The exemptions, as outlined by the New Zealand government, cover a diverse range of applicants, many of whom are in vulnerable situations or fall under special bilateral arrangements.

New Zealand outlines visa fee exemptions for 9 categories of foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Westend61/ Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand's immigration levy: 9 categories exempt

Below are the groups the government identified as exempt:

1. Samoan citizens* applying for a resident visa are excluded from the levy, reflecting the special relationship between New Zealand and Samoa.

2.*Refugees and protection claimants who are applying for a visa after claiming refugee or protection status are exempt, as are those applying for a resident visa as recognised refugees or protected persons.

3. Family members of refugees who are applying for a resident visa based on their relationship with a refugee or protected person do not need to pay the levy.

4. Refugee Family Support Category applicants who apply for a visa under this dedicated category are also covered by the exemption.

5. Victims of family violence applying under the Special Category for Victims of Family Violence are included on the exempt list.

6. Victims of human traffic-king applying under the Special Category for Victims of People Traffic-king are likewise excluded from paying the levy.

7. Skilled migrant job seekers who apply for a visa under the Skilled Migrant Category Job Search are not required to pay the immigration levy.

8. Migrant exploitation victims: applying for a Migrant Exploitation Protection work visa are also exempt.

9. Family members of migrant exploitation victims, specifically the partners or dependent children of individuals who hold or are applying for a Migrant Exploitation Protection work visa, are included in the exemption.

What the exemptions mean for applicants

The list covers people whose circumstances the New Zealand government considers grounds for relief from the standard immigration levy. Many of the exempted categories involve individuals fleeing harm, seeking protection, or navigating complex immigration situations tied to exploitation or family separation. Samoan citizens seeking residency represent the only nationality-specific exemption on the list.

Applicants who believe they fall within any of these categories should confirm their eligibility directly with New Zealand's immigration authorities before submitting a visa application.

New Zealand gives rules on airport transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand published a list of 25 countries and territories whose citizens can pass through Auckland International Airport without applying for a transit visa.

However, travellers from these countries must still obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling. The list includes Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, China, Indonesia and Thailand, among others.

Source: Legit.ng