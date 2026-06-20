Rasheedat Ajibade's public support for Morocco caught many Nigerian fans off guard

The gesture came despite months of tension involving both countries in African football

Her social media post sparked mixed reactions, with some praising unity and others reminding her of recent controversies

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has left many Nigerian football supporters surprised after openly backing Morocco at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian star, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, publicly declared her support for the Atlas Lions despite the strained relationship that has developed between both countries in African football over the past year.

Aziza Rabbah and Rasheedat Ajibade vie for the ball during the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Morocco and Nigeria. Photo by Abdel BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

Ajibade shared photos of herself inside the Boston Stadium in the United States, waving a giant Moroccan flag and wearing an orange "Praise the Lord" shirt.

In a message posted on her X account, @Rasheedat08, the Nigerian captain wrote:

"I am officially a Moroccan for 24hrs 😉🇲🇦💪🏽

"Rooting for my African bro."

She also uploaded a video from the stands, surrounded by supporters, with the caption:

"Let's go Morocco."

The gesture immediately drew attention because of the heated rivalry and controversies that have shaped relations between Nigerian and Moroccan football circles over the last 12 months.

How tensions between Nigeria and Morocco escalated

The friction dates back to the dramatic Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, when the Super Falcons recovered from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 and claim the title on Moroccan soil.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the WAFCON trophy on the podium at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by Abdel BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

According to Morocco World News, after the final, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation lodged a complaint with the Confederation of African Football over the officiating of Namibian referee Antsino Twanyanyukwa.

Morocco believed a decisive penalty should have stood after the referee initially pointed to the spot following a suspected handball by Nigeria defender Oluwatosin Demehin.

However, after consulting VAR, Twanyanyukwa overturned her decision because Demehin's arm was close to her body.

Moments later, Jennifer Echegini scored Nigeria's winner.

Reports later emerged that Morocco FA president Fouzi Lekjaa confronted the referee during the medal ceremony, while CAF's refereeing department also underwent changes in the aftermath through his influence.

The controversy marked the beginning of an uneasy relationship between supporters of both nations.

Further resentment emerged during the 2025 CAF Awards.

Many Nigerians felt Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo deserved greater recognition, with some supporters insisting the eventual winner, Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak, benefited from the ceremony being staged in Morocco.

Fans also questioned the removal of Okoronkwo from the final shortlist despite her impressive performances.

The rivalry intensified after Morocco eliminated the Super Eagles in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final before eventually losing the final to Senegal.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala was among those who criticised CAF, accusing the governing body of placing too much emphasis on Morocco as hosts for tournaments and major events.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali also mocked Morocco after their defeat to Senegal.

Those episodes contributed to an atmosphere where many African fans openly admitted they were "hate-watching" Morocco during the World Cup.

Fans divided over Ajibade's show of support

Morocco pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group C match against Scotland. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Ajibade's post generated thousands of reactions on X, with many supporters reminding her of previous controversies involving Morocco.

@gaustinto1 joked:

"People wey go still steal our goalkeeper towel when we meet o."

@foevarr wrote:

"Same people who stole your best player award at the last WAFCON. Continue forming Mrs. Right."

@Idylic_Roy added:

"We no send you this one sha."

@Habeeb8607 commented:

"Nahh they're racists. Btw support them now, we smash them in two months at WAFCON."

@nr_xix claimed:

"Ibr, they'll skin you alive on their streets. They don't rate you."

@ayoBDB also posted:

"Have shame. They stole a whole award from you guys."

@omniballer simply advised:

"Rashh, read the room!"

@fortune8_x humorously added:

"Watch out for thieves, they will steal your towel."

Another fan, @ExquisiteCloth1, wrote:

"I love you but stop this abeg."

Meanwhile, some supporters defended the Super Falcons captain and praised her decision to put football above rivalry.

@ibks001 said:

"Una no book flight for her, you no buy ticket for her, but you sure can tell her who to or not to support. Interesting."

@Official_KosyG posted:

"We're all behind them."

@Tomiwajoshua added:

"Nice one."

@Olaogun_ wrote:

"Welldone ma."

@POP2MEE said:

"We are with you sis❤️."

Moroccan supporter @hanamnzali76 replied:

"Moroccans likes you 💜 we are one with Nigeria 🇳🇬."

Another fan, @praizeemeka, referenced the CAF award controversy, saying:

"Honestly to be born again dey hard, cos if I be you, I no fit forgive Morocco for that my award dem thief. But no wam, ike Jesus kariri ha…."

Ajibade chooses unity over rivalry

While opinions remained divided, Ajibade's actions appeared to underline the spirit of African solidarity rather than lingering disputes.

By waving the Moroccan flag and cheering for the Atlas Lions, the PSG star showed that sporting rivalries do not necessarily have to translate into permanent hostility.

Her support may have surprised many Nigerians, but it also highlighted the possibility of putting past disagreements aside in favour of continental unity.

South Africa calls for continental unity

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams appealed for unity among African nations after a fake quote circulated online claiming he opposed support for rival countries.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper explained that he had suffered abuse because of remarks he never made and urged supporters across the continent to focus on football while leaving political issues to politicians.

Source: Legit.ng