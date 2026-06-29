Tems reacted after being asked about the viral Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during her BET Awards red carpet interview

The Grammy-winning singer explained why she would not "shoot her shot" despite admitting she knew the Nigerian star

Okoye had previously addressed rumours linking him with billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy, insisting she was not his ideal type

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has addressed the growing online buzz surrounding Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after she was asked whether she would consider making the first move on the football star during the 2026 BET Awards.

Okoye has become one of the most talked-about Nigerian footballers on social media in recent days, not because of his performances for Udinese or the Super Eagles, but because of his appearance.

Maduka Okoye during the friendly match between Poland and Nigeria in Warsaw. Photo by Maciej Rogowski

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who recently came back from two months ban, has gone viral across TikTok, X and Instagram after clips from Nigeria's recent international matches sparked admiration from fans around the world, with thousands flooding his social media accounts.

The trend eventually reached the BET Awards red carpet, where Tems was asked about the goalkeeper while speaking with interviewers before the ceremony.

Tems responds to question about Maduka Okoye

The Nigerian music star, who was nominated in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category, was first asked how it felt to represent Nigeria and African music on one of the world's biggest entertainment stages.

Tems expressed pride over the continued rise of African music across the globe.

"It's amazing. Coming from Nigeria, I'm really happy with where African music is right now. Everybody is popping off, everybody is shining, and I'm just happy to be a part of that."

The conversation then shifted from music to football as the interviewer brought up Okoye's growing popularity online.

The interviewer asked:

"Speaking of Nigeria, do you know the goalkeeper who's trending right now from Nigeria? Have you seen his pictures? The goalkeeper on the Nigerian football team? The one everyone's talking about."

Tems replied with a smile:

"Do I know him personally? I think I do."

The interviewer immediately followed up by asking if she would be willing to "shoot her shot" at the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

The singer laughed before making it clear that romance was not on the table.

"No, no, I don't. I wish I did, though. No, no. We don't shoot our shots here. We're friends. We friend each other, we're family. No shots."

She reinforced her position when asked again about the relationship.

"Yes, just family. Sisters and brothers. We don't do that over here. Just family."

Her response has since generated widespread reactions online, with many fans praising her playful but respectful answer, while others joked about the growing celebrity attention surrounding Okoye.

Watch the full video here:

Tems shines despite missing out on BET Award

Although she did not take home the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist prize, Tems still enjoyed a memorable evening at the 2026 BET Awards.

Tems performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

According to Billboard, the Nigerian singer lost the category to Kehlani, who claimed the award for the first time and also won Video of the Year for her hit single Folded, ending SZA's three-year dominance in the category.

Tems, however, left a lasting impression with a stunning performance of What You Need, a track from her 2025 EP Love Is A Kingdom.

The singer performed alongside pianist Adam Blackstone before a live band and six backing vocalists emerged as dramatic lighting, fog effects, and stage visuals transformed the performance into one of the night's standout moments.

Okoye continues to attract attention

While Tems' comments have reignited discussions around Okoye's popularity, the goalkeeper has previously found himself at the centre of dating speculation.

The Hannover-born shot-stopper, who represents Udinese in Serie A and Nigeria internationally, has frequently attracted attention away from football because of his looks and growing social media following.

His latest viral moment came after Nigeria's recent World Cup matches, where fans across multiple platforms praised his appearance, making him one of the country's most discussed athletes online.

Despite the attention, Okoye has largely remained focused on his football career as the Super Eagles continue preparations for future international assignments.

Okoye rejects dating DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng previously reported that Maduka Okoye earlier dismissed suggestions linking him romantically with billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy.

Speaking to Germany-based sports journalist Oma Akatugba, the Super Eagles goalkeeper explained that although Cuppy is successful and wealthy, she was not his preferred type, after the entertainer revealed she now wanted someone living a simpler lifestyle with little social media presence.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng