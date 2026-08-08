2Baba unfollowed Natasha Osawaru on Instagram hours after a reported altercation at an Abuja nightclub event

The incident allegedly occurred at Faze's grand opening at 90s Lounge, where 2Baba was billed to perform

A source close to 2Baba's management team claimed Natasha arrived with security personnel and thugs, triggering the clash

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, has unfollowed his estranged wife Natasha Osawaru on Instagram, a move that followed a dramatic night in Abuja that has set social media ablaze.

The unfollowing came just hours after a reported confrontation between the singer and Natasha at Faze's grand opening event at 90s Lounge in Abuja, where 2Baba had been scheduled to perform on Friday night.

2Baba makes unexpected move against Natasha after meeting IGP. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

What Allegedly Happened at the Abuja Club

A senior member of 2Baba's management team told DAILY POST that Natasha arrived at the venue alongside security personnel and a group of men, which led to a confrontation involving the singer and his team.

The source further alleged that Natasha and those accompanying her attempted to abduct 2Baba at the venue, a claim that, if true, would represent a serious escalation in the couple's ongoing separation saga.

The same source noted that the estranged couple had been living apart for over two months prior to the incident.

Legit.ng could not independently verify what unfolded that night. It remained unclear what triggered the confrontation, whether anyone sustained injuries, or if any arrests were made. Natasha's side of events had not been established as of the time of this report.

Fans React to 2Baba and Natasha Drama

The unfollowing and the nightclub reports sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy, with many commenters invoking the name of 2Baba's first wife, Annie Idibia, suggesting the turn of events amounted to karmic justice.

@suzzysneakers_abuja wrote:

"Na so Paul eye go clear one day in Jesus name"

@egoumez reacted:

"The shortest Karma of all time! Meanwhile Annie Annie Annieeee! 🤐"

@ritaberry_desserts commented:

"I'm so happy we are all alive to witness this karma come true 😂😂😂"

@greg_collinz said:

"This year no just favour tiffs"

@dije1_2345 wrote:

"When you thought there is a better peace of mind outside boom 💥 you met terror 😂😂"

@zitaa_skincare commented:

"Be like say baba eyes don clear 😂"

@wapzy_zaza reacted:

"The juju nor even last, e don run clear… if you use juju tie person, if the juju clear, the kind beating wey you go first chop enhh😩😂😂"

Fresh twist as 2Baba takes strong step against Natasha after IGP meeting Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2Baba appreciates son's stepfather

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng