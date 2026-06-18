South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has a message for other African countries ahead of their match against Czechia

Most African football fans supported Mexico against Bafana Bafana in the opening match in what is famously called “hate watch”

A fake quote was attributed to Williams after the match, which the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has debunked and clarified

South Africa is prepared for their second group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Czechia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on June 18 2026.

Bafana Bafana lost their first match against co-hosts Mexico 2-0 in the opening match, finishing the match with nine men after red cards to Siphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane.

Ronwen Williams appeals to other African countries ahead of Czechia vs South Africa. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Most African football fans supported Mexico during the match, in what is famously called “hate watch” on social media, citing xenophobic attacks on other African nationals in South Africa.

A fake quote on social media attributed to Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams slammed this gesture, claiming it only happens to South Africa.

Williams denies viral comments

Ronwen Williams, during his pre-match conference ahead of their second group game against Czechia, denied these viral comments and rallied other African countries.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper claimed that he had been targeted with abuse over something he never said, which affected him personally.

“I’ve been a target over the last few days about things that I haven’t said,” Williams said via SABC News. “I didn’t speak anything about Africa and people supporting Mexico. I can remember, I’ve always said that, you know, as Africans, we are one. We support each other.”

“I don’t know where it stemmed from, and it does hurt, you know, because, like I’ve mentioned, I’ve been attacked, obviously, my country as well, for things that are going on back home.”

He refused to dwell much on the issues, but urged African football fans to focus on football and leave politics to politicians.

Let’s just enjoy. Let’s have a wonderful time. And we leave politics to the politicians. As Africans, let’s unite and let’s keep going because we are all in this together,” he added.

Hugo Broos keeps hopes alive

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos remains confident that his team can still progress from the group stage despite the setback of the opening day loss.

Hugo Broos remains hopeful despite opening day loss to Mexico. Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

“It was not the start we wanted, but I don't think the scoreline reflects the effort the players put in. We were well organised for long periods,” Broos told FIFA.

“Despite the setbacks, I saw enough to believe we can still achieve something in this tournament. We must learn from our mistakes, improve in the final third and focus fully on the next match. Nothing is lost yet.”

CAF sends message to South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to South Africa after they lost 2-0 to Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match.

CAF highlighted that unforced errors in defence, discipline issues and lack of sharpness in attack cost Bafana Bafana, and must be addressed.

Source: Legit.ng