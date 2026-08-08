Lorr Milly, a Nigerian student, shared his 2026 WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough to gain admission into civil engineering

His result showed grades in nine subjects, including a B2 in Chemistry, B3 in Physics, and a C4 in English Language and Civic Education

The post attracted responses from Nigerians who weighed in on whether his subject combination met the requirements for the course

A Nigerian student identified on Facebook as Lorr Milly has sparked a conversation online after sharing his 2026 WAEC result and asking whether it qualified him for admission to study civil engineering.

The post, made in August 2026 shortly after the West African Examinations Council released results, showed Lorr Milly's scores across nine subjects.

Science Student Who Wants to Study Engineering Posts 2026 WAEC Result, Seeks Answers

Source: UGC

2026 WAEC result for civil engineering hopeful

His result card displayed an A1 in Digital Technologies, a B2 in both Agriculture and Chemistry, a B3 in Physics, a C4 in English Language and Civic Education, a C6 in General Mathematics, a D7 in Geography, and an F9 in Biology.

Anxious about his prospects, the student turned to a Facebook group to seek clarity, asking:

"Can I use this result to study civil engineering and can I get admission with this result?"

See the original Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

2026 WAEC result: What civil engineering requires

The post drew immediate responses from Nigerians familiar with university admission requirements in the country, with many pointing out that the subjects that matter most for civil engineering are English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and one additional science subject.

Samuel Inyang broke down the requirements directly, writing:

"Your result is good enough to give you admission to study Civil Engineering. You needed 1. English 2. Maths 3. Chemistry 4. Physics 5. Biology or Agriculture. Congratulations to you in advance."

Toyin Aya Olufemi echoed the same position, adding:

"Yes u can, all u need is physical, math, chem and Eng with any other subject. U're good to go."

One commenter, however, flagged a potential route the student had not considered. Friday Udochukwu Okpodike wrote:

"That is why I keep advising students to write Economics, if there is Economics in this Result, you can navigate to commercial courses."

Admission hopes and the WAEC factor

The timing of the post reflects a familiar pattern each year as thousands of Nigerian secondary school leavers scramble to make sense of their results and chart a path to university. With the 2026 WAEC results freshly released, many students find themselves in a similar position, uncertain whether their grades are strong enough for their chosen courses.

Lorr Milly's result, while not without its weak points, including the F9 in Biology and D7 in Geography, appears to cover the core subjects required for engineering programmes at Nigerian universities, according to respondents on the post.

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng