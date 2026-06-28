Eniola Bolaji continued her impressive 2026 campaign with another podium finish in Ireland

The Nigerian para-badminton star battled fiercely before settling for silver in the women's singles final

The National Sports Commission praised her latest achievement and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting elite athletes

Nigeria's leading para-badminton player, Mariam Eniola Bolaji, has continued her remarkable run on the international circuit after securing a silver medal at the 2026 British & Irish Para-Badminton International in Ireland on Sunday.

The 20-year-old produced another series of impressive performances throughout the competition, which emphasises her status as one of the world's finest athletes in the women's SL3 category.

Eniola Bolaji with her silver medal won at the British & Irish Para-Badminton International. Photo by Eniola Bolaji

Source: Instagram

Bolaji, who is the first African athlete to win a medal in badminton at either the Olympics or Paralympics per ESPN, reached the final with a string of dominant displays before facing Japan's Shino Kawai in a thrilling championship match.

Bolaji pushes Japanese rival to the limit

According to the National Sports Commission, the Nigerian star fought relentlessly in a closely contested final but narrowly missed out on the gold medal after losing 21-18, 23-21.

Despite the defeat, Bolaji once again demonstrated the determination and resilience that have defined her rise on the global stage, stretching her Japanese opponent throughout an entertaining encounter.

Currently ranked number three by the Badminton World Federation after dropping dow two places from first, the silver medal adds another significant achievement to an already outstanding career and further highlights Nigeria's growing influence in international para-badminton.

Bolaji's consistency at major tournaments continues to inspire a new generation of para-athletes across the country while reinforcing Nigeria's reputation as an emerging force in the sport.

NSC applauds Nigeria's para-badminton star

Reacting to the achievement, Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised Bolaji for her discipline and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji gets a taste of history as the first African badminton medallist in Games history. Photo by Alexandre Battibugli

Source: UGC

Olopade also commended the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, her coaches, support staff, sponsors and every stakeholder who has contributed to the athlete's continued success.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng , the NSC boss reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to supporting Nigerian athletes competing on the global stage.

"Eniola Bolaji continues to show the world what Nigerian athletes can achieve through discipline, resilience and proper support," Olopade said.

"Winning another international medal is a testament to her consistency and determination."

"At the National Sports Commission, we remain committed to creating the right environment for our athletes to succeed, and we are confident that Eniola will continue to make Nigeria proud at future international competitions."

The NSC has repeatedly emphasised its determination to strengthen athlete development programmes and provide the necessary backing for Nigerian sportsmen and women to compete successfully at major international events.

Bolaji's memorable start to 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that Bolaji became the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal in the country's 2026 sporting calendar after an outstanding display in Egypt.

The Nigerian para-badminton star defeated world No. 7 Halime Yildiz of Turkey in straight sets, 21-10, 21-4, to claim the women's SL3 title at the New Capital Indoor Hall in Cairo on January 18, setting the tone for another memorable year.

Source: Legit.ng