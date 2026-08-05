Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta publicly backed Victor Osimhen as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the club

Atletico Madrid have reportedly filed a complaint with the Spanish FA over how Barcelona handled their pursuit of Julian Alvarez

Barcelona previously dropped Osimhen from their transfer shortlist over financial concerns, complicating any potential move

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has urged his former club to redirect their striker search towards Victor Osimhen, backing the Nigerian international ahead of Julian Alvarez as the right fit to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The La Liga champions must sign a centre-forward this window after Lewandowski joined MLS club Chicago Fire, leaving a significant gap in attack. Ferran Torres' future at the club also remains unclear, making the need to bring in a proven scorer even more urgent.

Andres Iniesta tells Barcelona to revive interest in Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Both Alvarez and Osimhen had been among the names considered by Barcelona's recruitment team. However, the club quietly shelved their interest in the Nigerian striker, with reports indicating they viewed a deal as financially unworkable given his market value and wage demands.

Their focus then shifted towards Alvarez, but that pursuit has encountered serious obstacles. Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling the 25-year-old.

According to The Athletic, went as far as reporting Barcelona to the Spanish Football Federation over the manner in which the Catalan club publicly expressed their interest in the player.

Iniesta tells Barcelona to sign Osimhen

Iniesta made the remarks on a television programme, as quoted by NTV Spor, saying he doubts Atletico Madrid will sanction the sale of the Argentina forward and that Osimhen represents the more realistic and effective option.

“I don't think Atletico Madrid will let Julian Alvarez go. I would suggest they sign Victor Osimhen. He's a fantastic goalscorer and one of the best replacements for Robert Lewandowski,” the former Spain international said.

Despite the warm words from one of the club's most celebrated former players, Iniesta's endorsement may carry little weight in the boardroom. The financial barrier that caused Barcelona to step back from Osimhen in the first place has not changed, and the club's tight budget constraints are well documented.

With Alvarez seemingly out of reach and Osimhen considered too costly, Barcelona face a difficult path to solving their goalscoring problem before the transfer window closes.

Galatasaray makes final decision on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray are unwilling to let Victor Osimhen leave the club this summer despite interest from multiple clubs.

The Turkish champions initially set an asking price for the Super Eagles forward, but have backtracked and are ready to keep their prized asset.

Source: Legit.ng