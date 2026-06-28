South Africa's World Cup campaign ended after a dramatic late defeat to Canada

Nigerian football fans flooded social media with reactions after Bafana Bafana's exit

Several users referenced the long-running online "protect your jobs" rivalry between both countries

South Africa's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked a wave of celebrations across Nigerian social media, with many fans reacting humorously after Bafana Bafana suffered a heartbreaking late defeat to Canada.

Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage-time strike secured a 1-0 victory for the North American side in the Round of 32, ending South Africa's historic campaign at the Los Angeles Stadium.

The result also made South Africa the first African nation to be knocked out in the knockout stage after nine teams from the continent reached the Round of 32.

While many African supporters had initially backed Bafana Bafana to progress, several Nigerian fans reacted differently, reviving the long-running online rivalry between the two countries.

Canada break South African hearts

The Round of 32 contest remained evenly balanced for most of the evening as South Africa defended resolutely against sustained Canadian pressure.

Bafana Bafana created several promising attacks in the opening half but struggled to produce the decisive final pass.

At the other end, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and defender Aubrey Modiba kept South Africa in the contest with crucial interventions, including a remarkable goal-line clearance from the latter.

Just when extra time appeared inevitable, Eustáquio capitalised on a loose ball on the edge of the area before firing a low finish beyond Williams to send Canada into the Round of 16.

Jesse Marsch's side will now face either the Netherlands or Morocco in the next round.

Reactions ignite online

Shortly after the final whistle, Nigerian sports journalist Pooja, who is covering the tournament in the United States, shared a post that quickly gained attention.

"South Africa returns home to secure their jobs," @PoojaMedia wrote.

Minutes later, he followed it up with another message.

"South Africa are going home to protect their jobs 🔥," @PoojaMedia added.

The comments quickly generated thousands of interactions as football fans joined the conversation with humorous responses.

Although some supporters from across Africa had thrown their weight behind South Africa before kickoff, many Nigerian users openly celebrated Canada's victory.

Before the match, @Lea_EFC posted:

"Appears the whole of Africa is supporting South Africa against Canada tonight 😭"

Following the result, football humour page @TrollFootball joked:

"You can only celebrate your country's goals. Africans celebrating Canada's 92nd-minute winner against South Africa."

User @Nsukka_okpa mocked South Africa's World Cup campaign, writing:

"South Africa came to the World Cup only to break records: First team to concede a goal. First team to get two red cards in one game. First team to lose a match. First team knocked out of the Round of 32. Gbafanaaa Gbafanaaa! Pack your bags and go back to your country."

Senegalese user @frajatta92 admitted mixed emotions despite not supporting Bafana Bafana.

"Painful exit for South Africa. I wasn't rooting for them, but to go out that way is heartbreaking. The positive side is they can now go home and protect their jobs."

Another reaction came from @Priceless_MCI, who wrote:

"South Africa have returned home to secure their jobs."

@Kingcrypto98985 also highlighted what he described as unwanted records.

"First team to lose in World Cup 2026 – South Africa. First team to get a red card – South Africa. First team to go home in the first knockout round – South Africa."

More fans join the conversation

The online banter continued as more users reacted after the dramatic finish.

User @tygarii posted:

"I've had many unsuccessful hate watches involving South Africa. But there's a saying that for every 2014, there's a 2022. Morocco, you're next. I will have my 2022."

Another user, @serialwinnar, thanked Canada for eliminating Bafana Bafana.

"On behalf of all the countries in Africa, thank you Canada for sending South Africa home to keep their jobs."

@Guccistarboi also joked:

"I speak on behalf of all African countries. We are happy, aren't we?"

Meanwhile, @SirChucho accompanied his reaction with song lyrics.

"No matter where you go... remember that road that will lead you home."

User @gtagmemes simply wrote:

"Delay is not denial."

@RaymondChris100 added:

"Prayer answered. Now they can go home and take care of their sisters and jobs."

Another similar reaction came from @swhat03.

"On behalf of all the countries in Africa, thanks Canada for sending South Africa home to keep their jobs."

The reactions reflected the long-running online rivalry between Nigerian and South African football supporters, with many of the comments referencing immigration debates and social media exchanges that have surfaced between fans from both countries over the years.

Despite the online banter, South Africa's run to the knockout stage remains one of the nation's best performances at a FIFA World Cup and a significant achievement for Hugo Broos' side.

Williams earlier called for African unity

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams appealed for unity among African football supporters after Bafana Bafana became the target of online hostility during the World Cup.

The goalkeeper urged fans across the continent to separate football from politics, saying he had been personally affected by abuse over comments he insisted he never made.

Source: Legit.ng