Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie jokingly hinted at a possible Premier League move for Stanley Nwabali after gifting him a Brighton jersey

Nwabali has remained without a club since leaving Chippa United in February, despite interest from several teams across Africa and the Middle East

Nwabali’s prolonged inactivity has seen him lose his place as Nigeria's first-choice keeper to Maduka Okoye

Stanley Nwabali's future remains one of the biggest talking points involving Nigerian footballers this summer, and now Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has added an intriguing twist to the conversation.

The Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper playfully suggested that the Super Eagles goalkeeper could be heading to the Premier League after presenting him with a Brighton jersey during a recent meeting in Nigeria.

Stanley Nwabali parted ways with Chippa United in February after a four-year stint with the South African club. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

While the exchange was clearly light-hearted, it quickly sparked excitement among supporters eager to see Nwabali secure a move to one of Europe's top leagues.

Nnadozie sparks speculation with Nwabali post

A video circulating online showed Nnadozie spending time with Nwabali during her holiday in Nigeria.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper gifted her international colleague a Brighton shirt before posting a message that immediately caught the attention of football fans.

“Next stop, England, Nwabali,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The playful caption fueled speculation about the 30-year-old's next destination, with many supporters dreaming of seeing him test himself in the Premier League.

Although there is no indication that Brighton are actively pursuing the Nigerian international, the interaction highlighted the strong relationship between two of Nigeria's most respected goalkeepers.

Clubless situation has hurt Nwabali's standing

When Nwabali left Chippa United in February after four years, many expected a swift transfer to another high-profile club.

The goalkeeper had enhanced his reputation with impressive performances for Nigeria and appeared destined for a bigger stage. Instead, months have passed without a permanent move.

Stanley Nwabali lost his position as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper after going clubless since leaving Chippa United in February. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Links have emerged with Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Simba FC, Raja Casablanca, and more recently, a club in Saudi Arabia. None of those rumours have produced a concrete agreement, Soccer Laduma reports.

The extended period without club football has come at a cost.

Maduka Okoye has reclaimed the Super Eagles' number one position, while Nwabali missed recent international fixtures, including the Unity Cup and friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

The lack of regular football has naturally cooled interest from some potential suitors, although many still believe his quality remains unquestionable.

Summer window could offer Nwabali fresh opportunities

Despite recent setbacks, optimism surrounding Nwabali's future remains.

The experienced goalkeeper played a crucial role in Nigeria's impressive runs at the 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles secure silver and bronze medals respectively.

Those performances elevated his standing across the continent and demonstrated his ability to perform under intense pressure.

As clubs reshape their squads ahead of the new campaign, opportunities are expected to emerge.

Whether that next chapter unfolds in South Africa, North Africa, Saudi Arabia, or even Europe remains uncertain.

Nwabali set to join club outside Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted that Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali is attracting significant interest from Saudi Arabia following his departure from Chippa United.

As he stands on the brink of a pivotal career move, the urgency of this opportunity reflects not only his exceptional international performances but also the growing demand for experienced players in football's rapidly evolving landscape.

Source: Legit.ng