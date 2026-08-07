Barcelona reportedly pulled out of the race for Victor Osimhen after finding the Nigerian striker's transfer fee and wages too high

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League clubs monitoring his situation

Atletico Madrid also rejected an approach for him, but his next move could have a knock-on effect on Barcelona's plans

Barcelona have stepped away from a move for Victor Osimhen this summer, but the Nigerian striker's eventual destination could still play a key role in the Spanish club's transfer window.

The Catalan side looked into the possibility of signing the Super Eagles forward before concluding that the financial demands of the deal were beyond them.

Barcelona withdraw from Osimhen race, but still need his help. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona dropped their interest and moved on, as covering both the transfer fee and his wages was beyond what they were willing to spend.

Atletico Madrid were then drawn into the conversation after reports from Mundo Deportivo indicated that Osimhen's representatives approached Diego Simeone's side with an offer this summer.

Los Rojiblancos, however, reached the same conclusion as their rivals, Barcelona: the total cost of the deal fell outside their financial reach.

Atletico have an additional reason to be cautious. The club are keen to hold on to Julian Alvarez, the Argentine forward who occupies a similar position to Osimhen in Simeone's tactical setup. Any move to bring in the Nigerian would risk unsettling Alvarez and potentially accelerating his departure.

Barcelona need Osimhen's help

That is precisely where Barcelona's interest resurfaces. As noted by Sports Mole, if Osimhen were to join Atletico and trigger Alvarez's exit, Barcelona could find themselves with a cleaner run at signing the player they have been targeting.

There is no settled picture around where Osimhen will play next season. Galatasaray intend to keep him. However, separate reports suggest the player himself is open to moving on and exploring options elsewhere.

Premier League clubs have taken notice of the uncertainty. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the forward, and interest from England remains a live possibility heading deeper into the transfer window.

Osimhen's situation continues to evolve, and his final destination looks set to have consequences well beyond the club he joins.

Iniesta tells Barcelona to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Andres Iniesta told Barcelona to pursue the deal for Victor Osimhen as they are unlikely to sign Julian Alvarez.

The Barcelona legend praised the Super Eagles number nine as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left at the end of last season.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng