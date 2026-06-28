Nigerian-born defender Ime Okon says South Africa are determined to keep making history at the World Cup

Bafana Bafana defender insists his side will focus on their own strengths despite Canada's boost

South Africa have already secured a massive FIFA financial reward after reaching the round of 32

South Africa's remarkable FIFA World Cup journey continues on Sunday as Bafana Bafana prepare for arguably the biggest match in the country's football history against co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

Standing at the heart of the team's defence is Nigerian heritage centre-back Ime Okon, who has become one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Hee-Chan Hwang in action against Ime Okon during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and Korea. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The Hannover 96 defender, born to a Nigerian father and South African mother, believes South Africa have no intention of ending their historic campaign just yet.

Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stage for the first time ever after edging South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey, Mexico, with Thapelo Maseko scoring the decisive goal that sealed qualification.

Now, Hugo Broos' men head into the clash at the Los Angeles Stadium full of confidence as they seek another upset against the North American side.

Nigerian heritage star reflects on historic achievement

Okon, who was born in South Africa in 2004 and attended Florida Park High School before moving into professional football, has quickly become one of South Africa's most dependable defenders.

The 22-year-old, whose sister Udeme Okon is also making a name for herself as a South African sprinter, admitted reaching the round of 32 represents a landmark achievement for the nation.

"It is a historic moment for us as a country. We are just really happy and excited, and if we can keep going on then we will. We must just keep on working hard and looking forward to the next game," Okon said as quoted by TimesLIVE.

The defender has formed an impressive partnership alongside fellow youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with the duo earning praise after coach Hugo Broos entrusted them with starting roles on football's biggest stage.

Defender embracing football's biggest stage

Competing at the FIFA World Cup has been another learning experience for Okon, who admitted nothing truly prepares a player until they experience the tournament firsthand.

"It is the World Cup, and you never know what to expect until you get here; it is all about adapting. The more you play, the more you adapt and understand it better.

"It is a different level because you are playing against some of the best players in the world. These are moments and tournaments we live for as footballers; it is about learning and growing, and it is good for every one of us as players."

Okon sends warning despite Davies' return

Head coach Hugo Broos and Ime Okon during a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Canada and South Africa. Photo by Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Canada received a timely boost after coach Jesse Marsch confirmed captain Alphonso Davies has recovered from injury and is available after missing all three group-stage matches.

However, Okon insisted South Africa will not allow the Bayern Munich star's return to distract them from their own objectives.

"We know Alphonso Davies is an experienced player, but we have our plan and we are focusing on ourselves. We are going out there to do our job and see what happens."

Broos, according to SAFA, echoed his defender's confidence, insisting qualification alone is not enough for his ambitious squad.

"I think we can say that the World Cup has already been a success for us. Everybody in South Africa expected and hoped that we would be in the second round, and we are in the second round. This is important, but again that doesn't mean that we are happy and that we just play the game tomorrow and go home. We want more and we want to win the game tomorrow."

South African Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan also rallied behind the squad ahead of the historic encounter.

"We will continue the fight on Sunday. Bafana Bafana have already reached unprecedented heights.

"This team has worked hard to reach new heights, and we can surpass the previous milestones. To coach Hugo Broos and the entire team, you can emerge from this match as a new champion of our people's hearts.

"We are solidly behind you, and we believe in all of you. All the best, we believe in you."

South Africa's World Cup earnings

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa are guaranteed a significant financial reward following their historic qualification for the round of 32 under FIFA's enhanced prize-money structure for the 2026 World Cup.

Having already received $1.5 million in tournament preparation funding, Bafana Bafana have now secured an additional $11 million for reaching the knockout stage. Their guaranteed earnings now stand at $12.5 million, with even bigger rewards awaiting should they continue their fairytale run.

Source: Legit.ng