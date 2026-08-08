The UK government has published a detailed step-by-step guide outlining what to do after a family member or friend dies in the country

The guide covers key actions including registering the death, notifying government departments, and arranging a funeral

Bereaved individuals can also find out whether they qualify for bereavement benefits and how to deal with the deceased's estate

Losing a family member or close friend is one of the most difficult experiences a person can face, and navigating the bureaucratic requirements that follow can feel overwhelming.

The UK government has published a comprehensive step-by-step guide to help bereaved individuals understand exactly what needs to be done after a death occurs in the country.

UK government speaks about death in country. Photo credit: @Museum of the Prime Minister

Source: UGC

The guide, available on the official UK government website, walks users through the full process in a clear, structured format, covering everything from the immediate aftermath of a death to the longer-term handling of financial and legal matters.

Steps to Follow After a Death in the UK

The first priority, according to the guide, is registering the death, which must be done before any funeral arrangements can proceed.

Following that, the next step involves informing relevant government departments about the death, ensuring that any benefits, pensions, or tax records linked to the deceased are updated accordingly.

Arranging the funeral is listed as the third major step, with the guide acknowledging that this is often one of the most emotionally demanding tasks a grieving family must manage.

The government also directs people to check whether they are eligible for bereavement benefits, and to review how the death may affect their own benefits, pension entitlements, and tax situation.

For those who were dependent on the deceased for their immigration status in the UK, the guide includes a specific section advising them to check whether they need to apply to remain in the country.

Estate and Legal Matters

Beyond the immediate practicalities, the guide addresses longer-term financial responsibilities. Bereaved individuals are advised to value the estate of the person who has died and determine whether Inheritance Tax applies.

Where necessary, they are directed to apply for probate, the legal process that grants authority to manage and distribute a deceased person's estate.

The final step involves dealing with the estate itself, which can include closing accounts, transferring assets, and settling any outstanding debts the deceased may have left behind.

Nigerian woman in UK dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out for help after a Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom, Damilola Balogun, unfortunately passed away.

The woman, who suffered from water in the brain, reportedly lost her life after the hospital switched off her life support machine, stating that she couldn't recover.

Source: Legit.ng