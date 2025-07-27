Six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has expressed joy following Nigeria's victory at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco

The Super Falcons came from two goals behind in the first half to win 3-2 against host Morocco at the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat

The former FC Barcelona star, who scored in Nigeria's opening match against Botswana, has now clinched her fourth WAFCON title

Super Falcons came from two goals behind to beat Atlas Lionesses 3-2 in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final to win their 10th title at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.

Substitute Jennifer Echegini's 88th-minute goal stopped Jorge Vilda's girls from winning their first title in front of their home fans.

Super Falcons are the champions of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP.

Morocco took the lead in the 13th minute through captain Chizlaine Chebbak, before Sanaa Mssoudy doubled the lead in the 23rd minute after nicely beating goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Super Falcons began their comeback in the second half with Esther Okoronkwo scoring from the spot in the 64th minute before setting up Folashade Ijamilusi for the equaliser in the 71st minute.

Two minutes from the end of the game, US-born Okoronkwo turned to the provider again, setting up substitute Jennifer Echegini, who converted the goal nicely, according to Premium Times.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, while two-time CAF Best Women's Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament after conceding three goals.

Nigeria have earned $1 million for lifting the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and have never lost in a final per NFF.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala wins her fourth WAFCON title with Nigeria in Morocco. Photo by: Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA.

10th WAFCON title excites Oshoala

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala expressed joy over Nigeria's win against Atlas Lionesses in the WAFCON final.

In a post on X, the six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year stated that the Morocco players and fans never expected Nigeria to stage a dramatic comeback with less than 30 minutes remaining in the game.

The former FC Robo star applauded her teammates and the coaching crew for ensuring they cemented themselves as the giant of Africa. She said:

"Thank you for coming. This trophy is the sweetest. Mission X, we do dem Remontanda. You know that TikTok thing we wey do, yoo yoo, yoo; I am kidding".

Super Falcons deserve to be honoured - Meremegbnam

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Media Officer of Rivers Angels, Faith Oluchi Meremegbunam, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a public holiday on Monday, July 28, in honour of the Super Falcons for winning their tenth title.

The former Media Officer of the Flamingos (U17 women's team) said the Super Eagles were recognised despite finishing second at the 2024 AFCON.

