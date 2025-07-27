“We Do Dem Remontanda”: Asisat Oshoala Taunts Morocco After Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON Title Win, Video
- Six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has expressed joy following Nigeria's victory at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco
- The Super Falcons came from two goals behind in the first half to win 3-2 against host Morocco at the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat
- The former FC Barcelona star, who scored in Nigeria's opening match against Botswana, has now clinched her fourth WAFCON title
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Super Falcons came from two goals behind to beat Atlas Lionesses 3-2 in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final to win their 10th title at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.
Substitute Jennifer Echegini's 88th-minute goal stopped Jorge Vilda's girls from winning their first title in front of their home fans.
Morocco took the lead in the 13th minute through captain Chizlaine Chebbak, before Sanaa Mssoudy doubled the lead in the 23rd minute after nicely beating goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Super Falcons began their comeback in the second half with Esther Okoronkwo scoring from the spot in the 64th minute before setting up Folashade Ijamilusi for the equaliser in the 71st minute.
Two minutes from the end of the game, US-born Okoronkwo turned to the provider again, setting up substitute Jennifer Echegini, who converted the goal nicely, according to Premium Times.
Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, while two-time CAF Best Women's Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament after conceding three goals.
Nigeria have earned $1 million for lifting the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and have never lost in a final per NFF.
10th WAFCON title excites Oshoala
Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala expressed joy over Nigeria's win against Atlas Lionesses in the WAFCON final.
In a post on X, the six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year stated that the Morocco players and fans never expected Nigeria to stage a dramatic comeback with less than 30 minutes remaining in the game.
The former FC Robo star applauded her teammates and the coaching crew for ensuring they cemented themselves as the giant of Africa. She said:
"Thank you for coming. This trophy is the sweetest. Mission X, we do dem Remontanda. You know that TikTok thing we wey do, yoo yoo, yoo; I am kidding".
Fans react
@tooooorrrrrrr wrote:
"This is how to do it, not noise making throughout the week just to lose again."
@blaize_pascalz said:
"I love this lady vibes🇳🇬."
@Abiola_lomo_naa added:
"Agba baller."
Super Falcons deserve to be honoured - Meremegbnam
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Media Officer of Rivers Angels, Faith Oluchi Meremegbunam, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a public holiday on Monday, July 28, in honour of the Super Falcons for winning their tenth title.
The former Media Officer of the Flamingos (U17 women's team) said the Super Eagles were recognised despite finishing second at the 2024 AFCON.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.