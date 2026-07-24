Nigerian blogger MC Izzy publicly backed Femi Gbajabiamila amid the ongoing N400 million bribery controversy surrounding the Chief of Staff

MC Izzy pointed to the ICPC investigation and Adeyemi's reported arrest warrant as key factors shaping his position on the allegation

The blogger questioned how a N400 million payment could be made without any bank records, receipts, or documentation to back the claim

Nigerian content creator and blogger MC Izzy has publicly called on Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi to tender an apology to Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over allegations that Gbajabiamila collected a N400 million bribe, saying the claims lack credible evidence.

MC Izzy made the remarks in a video shared across his social media platforms, citing recent developments in the probe by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which invited Gbajabiamila for questioning.

Fake agency: Adeyemi urged to apologise to Gbajabiamila over bribery allegation

Source: Facebook

The blogger said Gbajabiamila honoured the invitation, answered investigators' questions and returned to his duties after giving his statement.

MC Izzy also noted reports that Adeyemi, who levelled the bribery allegation against Gbajabiamila, was arrested after a Federal High Court in Abuja reportedly issued a warrant over his failure to appear in court.

No evidence, no case, says MC Izzy

Central to the blogger's argument was the complete absence of documentation supporting the N400 million allegation. "How can you say you gave somebody N400 million without any evidence, no receipt or any form of documentation?" he asked, questioning why no bank records or transaction details had emerged to link the payment to the Chief of Staff.

He noted that even minor transactions are typically backed by screenshots or records, making the lack of proof in a claim of this magnitude hard to justify. "I can keep evidence of sending N200,000 or N2 million to someone. How then do you claim to have paid N400 million and have nothing to show?" he said.

Call for objectivity

MC Izzy urged Nigerians to assess the facts without letting personal or political feelings influence their judgement. "We should not allow hatred for an individual to stop us from standing by the truth," he said.

He stressed that his position was not based on any personal relationship with Gbajabiamila. "I don't know Gbajabiamila personally, but after weighing both sides of the story, I believe the truth must be told," he added.

The blogger said he believes Adeyemi owes Gbajabiamila an apology unless concrete evidence is produced to back the allegation.

The bribery claims have drawn widespread public attention since they emerged. The ICPC launched its investigation following a directive from President Tinubu, and Gbajabiamila has consistently denied the allegation, describing it as false and unfounded. The investigation remains ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng