A Nigerian man has reportedly died during a South African police operation, prompting calls for an independent investigation

The Nigerian community group demanded accountability while urging authorities to examine the circumstances of the incident

The association also appealed for calm as it awaits the outcome of investigations by South African authorities

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has called for an independent investigation after a Nigerian man, Chika Ibe, allegedly died during a South African police operation in Cape Town.

Ibe, who was from Lokpaukwu in Abia state, reportedly died on Thursday, July 23, at Parksig Villas Complex, Bellville.

According to NICASA, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) allegedly subjected him to severe beating, torture, inhuman treatment and suffocation during the operation. The claims have not been confirmed by South African authorities.

NICASA wants South African authorities to investigate Nigerian's alleged killing. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, president of NICASA, said the allegations were "deeply disturbing" and, if confirmed, would amount to "a gross violation of human rights and the rule of law."

Group seeks accountability

The association, according to Daily Trust, urged the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and SAPS leadership to launch a transparent and independent investigation into the incident.

It also demanded that any officers found responsible face prosecution, saying:

"There can be no justification for torture, excessive force, or the unlawful taking of human life."

Group appeals for calm

NICASA asked Nigerians living in South Africa to remain peaceful and avoid retaliation while the investigation takes its course.

The association said it would work with the Nigerian diplomatic missions and the federal government to ensure the case is pursued until justice is served. It also pledged to monitor the investigation and push for transparency, accountability and the timely prosecution of anyone found responsible.

At the time of the report, no response from SAPS or the investigating authorities was included.

Returnee recounts fleeing South Africa over threats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian businessman Itoro Richard said he fled South Africa after receiving death threats linked to anti-Nigerian hostility. He said he returned to Nigeria with nothing after abandoning his business and property.

Richard, who is married to a South African, alleged that his wife also faced intimidation because of their marriage. He said some people warned him he would not leave the country alive and threatened his family.

Source: Legit.ng