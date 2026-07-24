Angel Di Maria has spoken publicly about what he wants Lionel Messi to do after Argentina's 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain

Questions are growing over whether Messi, who is 39, will continue playing for the national team beyond the tournament

Di Maria also addressed the future of head coach Lionel Scaloni, whose contract with Argentina expires in December

Angel Di Maria has added his voice to the debate surrounding Lionel Messi's international future, calling on the Argentina captain to keep playing for as long as he chooses following the team's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The loss to Spain has prompted widespread speculation about whether Messi, now 39, will continue representing Argentina. While it is widely accepted that the World Cup was his last, there is talk that he could still feature at the 2028 Copa America.

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Zhizao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

Di Maria backs Messi to continue

Di Maria, a former Argentina teammate, said Messi has demonstrated that age is no obstacle to performing at the highest level.

“Leo has to continue for many more years, as long as he wants. At 39, he's shown he's one of the best in history and has no limits,” he told TNT Argentina via Infobae.

The comments reflect the broader sentiment within Argentine football circles, where many believe Messi retains the quality to remain a key figure for the national side.

Di Maria sends message to Scaloni

Messi is not the only one whose international future is uncertain. According to Diario AS, head coach Lionel Scaloni is also weighing up his options, with his contract set to expire in December.

Scaloni guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 Copa Americas and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has been credited with developing a strong generation of young talent. Di Maria said he hopes Scaloni opts to stay on.

“As an Argentinian, I hope Scaloni stays, for everyone's sake. He's brought through a great generation of young players. It's his decision, and he knows what he wants. It's always hard to let go because it's the national team, and you're very happy there,” he added.

Both decisions, from Messi and Scaloni, are expected to shape the direction Argentina's national team takes heading into the next cycle of international football.

Paredes discloses Messi’s decision

Legit.ng previously reported that Leandro Paredes disclosed Lionel Messi’s decision not to continue with the national team after the World Cup.

The midfielder claimed that Messi has most likely decided that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final loss to Spain will be his last game for the national team.

Source: Legit.ng