An Enugu Air flight from Lagos ran off the runway at Benin Airport, leaving passengers in a state of shock and distress

A female passenger filmed herself shortly after the incident, visibly shaken, with her clothes in disarray as she thanked God for surviving

Family members waiting to receive passengers were thrown into a panic, and some travellers were rushed to hospital following the runway incident

A Nigerian lady travelling on an Enugu Air flight from Lagos to Benin has shared a harrowing firsthand account.

This is coming after the aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport, leaving passengers rattled and family members in a state of panic outside the terminal.

Passenger speaks about Enugu Air incident. Photo credit: @Tessy Diamond/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Passenger of affected Enugu aircraft shares ordeal

The incident occurred on Thursday when the aircraft veered off the runway on arrival, triggering chaos both on board and among those who had gathered to receive passengers.

Some travellers were subsequently rushed to hospital in the aftermath.

Shortly after the ordeal, the lady, identified on TikTok as @tessydiamond4, recorded an emotional outdoor selfie-style video near the airport.

In the clip, she repeatedly called on Jesus as she drew attention to the state of her clothes, which were soaking wet.

On-screen text accompanying the video read:

"Enugu airline from Lagos to Benin almost take my life today worst experience ever I just thank God for life."

Her distress was evident throughout the video, her voice trembling as she processed what had just unfolded.

Reactions as lady speaks about Enugu Air incident

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@thewavyyute said:

"Kudos to the pilot, that was an emergency landing and no one got hurt."

@sholagnf said:

"Make person no go land for bandit warehouse but thank God for life."

@Adeniyi added:

"To me I believe this is not necessary, u are not the only one on board and u should be grateful of being alive."

See the post below:

Man speaks about Enugu Air Incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an X user drew attention to the pilot’s role after an Enugu Air aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday.

Family members who came to receive passengers rushed some travellers to hospital following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng