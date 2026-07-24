Manchester City are set to top all clubs in FIFA's 2026 World Cup player compensation payouts

Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are among the top 10 earning clubs globally

The total of over $355 million marks a 70% increase from the amount distributed after the 2022 tournament in Qatar

Manchester City are set to receive the biggest payout among all football clubs under FIFA's 2026 World Cup compensation programme.

According to the latest projections, the former Premier League champions are expected to top FIFA's Club Benefits Programme after having seven players involved in the latter stages of the tournament.

Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are also among the clubs projected to receive some of the highest payments from FIFA.

How FIFA's club benefits programme works

FIFA's Club Benefits Programme is designed to compensate clubs for releasing players to represent their national teams during the World Cup.

The more players a club supplies, and the further those players progress in the tournament, the larger the financial reward the club receives.

Arsenal are expected to rank among the biggest beneficiaries, with only three clubs projected to earn more than the north London side, according to OneFootball.

Crystal Palace's presence in the top 10 is one of the surprise findings, highlighting the club's growing contribution to international football through its players' World Cup appearances.

FIFA's compensation breakdown

FIFA has allocated $100 million to compensate clubs whose players featured in World Cup qualifying matches.

The qualifying fund covers 905 qualifying fixtures, with clubs receiving $2,360 per player, per match in which one of their footballers represented their national team.

A further $250 million has been earmarked for clubs whose players took part in the World Cup finals, per The Athletic.

The amount each club receives from this pool depends on the number of players it contributed and how far those players progressed during the tournament, meaning clubs with finalists and champions stand to earn the largest payouts.

Spain captain Rodri wins Golden Ball

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spain captain Rodri has been crowned the best player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading La Roja to a historic victory.

His performance in the final against Argentina not only showcased his midfield mastery but also marked a defining moment in his career, elevating him among the elite in world football.

Source: Legit.ng