The UK government has outlined the full eligibility requirements for the Skilled Worker visa, which replaced the old Tier 2 General work visa

Applicants must earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher, though lower thresholds exist for certain groups

The visa can last up to 5 years and may lead to permanent settlement in the UK after 5 years of continuous residence

The UK Home Office has set out detailed requirements that foreign nationals, including Nigerians, must satisfy before they can qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

The requirements, published on the UK government's official website, apply to overseas professionals seeking to work in eligible jobs with approved employers across the United Kingdom.

UK government outlines 10 rules every foreign worker must meet before receiving a Skilled Worker visa. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

According to the Home Office, applicants must meet employment, salary, language and documentation requirements before a visa can be granted. Additional evidence may also be requested depending on an applicant's circumstances.

1. Have a job offer from an approved employer

Applicants must first secure a job offer from a UK employer licensed by the Home Office to sponsor foreign workers.

The employer must issue a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which contains details of the job being offered.

2. Work in an eligible occupation

The job must appear on the UK's list of eligible occupations for the Skilled Worker visa.

Applicants must know the correct occupation code assigned to their role before applying.

3. Meet the minimum salary requirement

Most applicants must earn at least £41,700 per year or the "going rate" for their occupation, whichever is higher.

Lower salary thresholds may apply for some healthcare workers, graduates, younger applicants and certain PhD holders.

4. Prove English language ability

Applicants must show they can speak, read, write and understand English.

This can be done through approved English language tests or recognised educational qualifications taught in English.

5. Hold a valid passport

Applicants must provide a valid passport or another accepted document proving their identity and nationality as part of the visa application.

6. Show proof of financial support

Most applicants must demonstrate they have at least £1,270 available to support themselves after arriving in the UK unless their employer confirms it will cover those costs.

7. Pay visa fees and healthcare surcharge

Applicants must pay the visa application fee, the Immigration Health Surcharge for each year of their stay, and meet any other required charges before their application can be processed.

Partners and children of Skilled Worker visa holders may apply as dependants. Supporting a partner requires showing at least £285 in available funds, £315 for one child, and £200 for each additional child

8. Submit supporting documents

Applicants must provide supporting documents, including their Certificate of Sponsorship reference number, salary details, occupation code and employer information.

Depending on individual circumstances, additional documents may also be required.

9. Provide extra certificates where required

Some applicants may need to submit additional documents such as tuberculosis (TB) test results, criminal record certificates, Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificates or proof of overseas qualifications.

10. Apply within the required timeframe

Applicants must submit their Skilled Worker visa application within three months of receiving their Certificate of Sponsorship from their employer.

The Home Office also advises applicants to complete identity verification and provide all required documents before a decision can be made.

UK updates Skilled Worker visa rules with 10 key eligibility requirements for foreign applicants. Photo: Geography Photos / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Additional documents may be requested

The UK government stressed that meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically guarantee visa approval.

Immigration officials may request further documents or information to verify an applicant's eligibility before making a final decision.

For Nigerians and other foreign professionals hoping to work in the UK, understanding these 10 requirements can help them prepare a stronger Skilled Worker visa application.

Full breakdown of the rules can be downloaded here.

List of companies that can sponsor Nigerians' work visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459, according to the updated Register of Licensed Sponsors published on July 17, 2026.

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa

Source: Legit.ng