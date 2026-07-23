An Enugu Air aircraft suffered a runway excursion while landing at Benin Airport on Thursday after a flight from Lagos

Family members who came to receive passengers were seen rushing some travellers to hospital following the incident

Enugu Air released an official statement confirming the excursion and said relevant aviation authorities had been notified

An Enugu Air aircraft skidded off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday after landing on a flight from Lagos, triggering panic among family members who had gathered to receive passengers.

Enugu State's carrier confirmed the incident in a statement posted on its official X account, saying all passengers and crew were evacuated safely with no injuries or casualties reported.

An Enugu Air aircraft skidded off the runway on Thursday after landing from Lagos. Photo credit: Enugu Air

Source: Facebook

Heavy rainfall is believed to have been a factor in the excursion, with the aircraft reportedly cleared for landing before it overshot the runway.

Chaotic scenes at Benin airport

Witnesses at the airport described tense scenes following the incident, with relatives of passengers crying out and rushing some of those on board to hospital for attention. The exact number of passengers involved was put at 68, though the airline did not specify a figure in its statement.

Staff of Enugu Air at the airport declined to speak to journalists at the scene. A staff member of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) told reporters:

"I cannot tell you anything because investigation would be carried out by necessary authorities and the reports would be sent to our head office."

Enugu Air confirms excursion, warns of schedule changes

In its official statement, Enugu Air said:

"Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway excursion after landing today. We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties."

The airline added that the aircraft had been secured and that an assessment of the plane and the circumstances surrounding the incident was under way.

It also warned travellers of possible disruptions: "As a result, there may be temporary adjustments to some flight schedules. Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance."

Enugu Air said safety remained its top priority and that the incident had been reported to the relevant aviation authorities in line with standard procedures.

Enugu govt launches aircraft

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Enugu state formally entered Nigeria’s competitive aviation market with the launch of Enugu Air, a state-owned carrier positioned to compete with established operators such as Air Peace and Max Air.

The airline recently expanded its fleet with the delivery of an Embraer 195 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in its rollout plan.

Source: Legit.ng