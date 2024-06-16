Rangers International of Enugu have emerged as champions of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)

The Enugu-based club amassed 67 points with a game to spare and four points above the second-placed team

Rangers defeated Bendel Insurance of Benin 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday, June 16

Enugu state - Rangers International Football Club of Enugu have won the 2023/2024 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

The Flying Antelopes won the title for a record eight-time after defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday, June 16.

This was disclosed via the club's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Rangers_Intl.

Rangers were crowned champions after their closest rivals Remo Stars of Ijebu Ode and Enyimba of Aba lost 2-1 to Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos, respectively.

The Enugu-based club amassed 67 points at the summit of the table to emerge champions with a game to spare.

Rangers have four points above the second-placed team which cannot catch up with them in the last match.

Kenechukwu Agu gave Rangers FC the lead with a well-taken free-kick in well-taken the 33 minutes.

Rangers FC took the 1-0 to the half-time break.

Chidiebere Nwobodo made it 2-0 from a long pass assist from Japhet Opobo on the 65 minute.

Legit.ng recalls that the NPFL contest between Enugu Rangers and Enyimba ended in total confusion on Sunday, June 9.

With the game still goalless in added time, center referee John Ojeleye awarded Rangers a penalty but fans invaded the pitch in protest, leaving the game abandoned.

Legit.ng reports that Rangers are on 62 points while Enyimba are currently second with 60 points.

NPFL sanctions Enyimba for disrupting game against Rangers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) punished Enyimba International FC after abandoning the oriental derby with Rangers.

The Aba-based football club has been slammed with a ten million naira fine over the conduct of its players and staff.

The NPFL also awarded three points and three goals to Rangers and placed three Enyimba players under investigation for further sanctions

