Mason Mount, 4 Other Players Who Could Play Their Final Match for Manchester United
- Manchester United are set to offload five senior players after the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season
- Former Chelsea star Mason Mount and former Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte are reportedly among the players facing uncertainty
- The Red Devils defeated Brighton 3-0 in matchday 38 as Manchester United finished in third place on the log
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to overhaul the squad after the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
The Red Devils beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 to finish in third place and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after missing the last two editions.
Since the arrival of Michael Carrick, Manchester United has improved drastically and impressively after the departure of Ruben Amorim
Players expected to leave Manchester United
1) Mason Mount
Reports suggest Manchester United are prioritising a midfield overhaul this summer, with players such as Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Aurélien Tchouaméni linked with moves to Old Trafford.
Mount is approaching the end of his third season at the club, but his spell in Manchester has failed to meet expectations. The former Chelsea F.C. midfielder has struggled for consistency and could be sold to help fund new signings.
2) Manuel Ugarte
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group reportedly planned to give new signings two seasons to prove themselves, but Ugarte has struggled to establish himself at Manchester United.
United paid around £50.5 million to sign the Uruguayan midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in August 2024 after impressive performances with Sporting CP.
Despite arriving with high expectations, the 25-year-old has reportedly fallen out of favour under manager Michael Carrick and has not featured regularly since the clash against Leeds United F.C. in April. A summer exit now appears likely, per Manchester Evening News.
3) Altay Bayındır
Goalkeeper Altay Bayındır could also leave Old Trafford in search of regular playing time. The Turkish international has been strongly linked with a transfer after struggling to cement a starting role.
Although he briefly replaced Andre Onana last season, it was reportedly due to Onana’s poor form rather than Bayındır’s performances. A costly mistake against Arsenal on the opening weekend damaged his chances, while the arrival of Senne Lammens has further pushed him down the pecking order.
4) Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United also remains uncertain. Signed during a difficult period for the club, the Dutch forward has struggled to define his role within the team since his £36 million move from Bologna FC 1909.
The 24-year-old has found it difficult to adapt as a traditional striker or in wider attacking positions. With only nine league goals in 74 appearances, Carrick has reportedly shown little confidence in the forward.
5) Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt could also be among the players considered for sale this summer. Manchester United have reportedly moved away from using a back-three system under Carrick, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez currently preferred in defence.
The Dutch centre-back has endured an injury-hit campaign, missing several months through fitness problems. Although he is nearing a return, United may decide to cash in on the 26-year-old, who joined the club for around £43 million in August 2024, per UK Mirror.
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Azpilicueta retires from football
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has announced his retirement from football at both club and international level.
The Spanish defender joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and made 508 appearances for the Blues during his 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.