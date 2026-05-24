Arsenal FC have set a unique record in Premier League history since the competition was founded

The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2025/26 season to officially lift the title on Sunday, May 24

Mikel Arteta’s side had already secured the trophy on May 19 after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City F.C. failed to beat AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal set a unique Premier League record after lifting the trophy following their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24.

The Gunners secured their first English league title in 22 years after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth on May 19.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 41st minute before Noni Madueke doubled the lead shortly after halftime in the 47th minute, helping the champions finish the campaign with 26 wins from 38 matches.

Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke score as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to lift the 2025/26 Premier League season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

France international Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back late in the game with an 89th-minute header, but it did little to dampen Arsenal’s celebrations.

Crystal Palace players formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions before kickoff, as Mikel Arteta urged his squad to maintain the “new standards” expected of title winners.

Arteta was later thrown into the air by his players during the celebrations, while Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh carried the Premier League trophy onto the pitch for the presentation ceremony, per Mirror.

Arsenal sets record

Arsenal have become the first club in Premier League history to complete an entire season without conceding a penalty or receiving a red card.

The Gunners also finished the 2025/26 campaign with the highest points tally (85), the most wins (26) and the fewest defeats (5).

The North London side additionally recorded the league’s best defensive statistics, conceding the fewest goals (27), keeping the most clean sheets (19) and scoring the highest number of set-piece goals (23).

Max Dowman became the youngest player ever to win the Premier League title at just 16 years and 144 days old.

The Arsenal youngster comfortably broke the previous record held by Phil Foden of Manchester City F.C., who won the title aged 17 years and 350 days.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are projected to finish as the highest earners with an estimated payout ranging between £175 million and £181 million.

Arsenal become the first club in Premier League history to complete an entire season without conceding a penalty or receiving a red card. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Second-place finishers Manchester City are expected to earn between £171 million and £177 million, while third place Manchester United could receive around £165 million to £171 million.

Fourth-place Aston Villa may pocket between £163 million and £169 million, with fifth-place Liverpool projected to earn approximately £160 million to £165 million, per Standard.

Arsenal receive boost ahead of UCL final

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the showdown after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

Merino had been a doubt for the Gunners after suffering a foot injury in January, but his recovery has handed manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Source: Legit.ng