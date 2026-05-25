Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24

Captain Martin Odegaard led emotional celebrations for the Gunners as fans celebrated the club’s first title in 22 years

Mikel Arteta was thrown into the air by players as Arsenal’s historic 2025/26 season ended in style

Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions on Sunday in an emotional trophy-lifting ceremony that marked the end of the club’s painful 22-year wait for league title.

The Gunners sealed the title earlier in the week after rivals Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, but the celebrations reached another level after Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season.

Arsenal listed their first Premier League title in 22 years at Selhurst Park. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

As seen on the Premier League's official website, captain Martin Odegaard proudly lifted the Premier League trophy in front of thousands of travelling Arsenal supporters, sparking emotional scenes among fans and players alike.

The atmosphere had already been electric long before kick-off, with supporters lining the streets to welcome the Arsenal team bus ahead of one of the biggest days in the club’s modern history.

Despite already securing the title, Mikel Arteta’s side remained focused and professional as they ensured the celebrations ended with another important victory.

Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka poses with the Premier League trophy and his medal. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke secured the win for Arsenal, while Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late goal proved only a minor consolation for Palace.

At the final whistle, jubilant Arsenal players sprinted toward the away end to celebrate with their fans before heading back to the dressing room to prepare for the official trophy ceremony.

Odegaard leads emotional celebrations at Selhurst Park

After changing into Arsenal’s famous red-and-white home kit, the players returned to the pitch as the celebrations continued under the south London sky.

Club owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke carried the Premier League trophy onto the field, wrapped in Arsenal-red ribbons as fans erupted into deafening chants, GOAL reports.

Arsenal owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke pose with the Premier League title in front of the club's fans. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

One by one, the players walked onto the podium to collect their medals before captain Odegaard emerged last to receive the trophy.

The Norwegian midfielder wore a huge smile as he lifted the famous silverware high above his head while supporters sang and cheered wildly in the background.

The celebrations quickly became emotional as players posed for photographs with family members who had joined them on the pitch to enjoy the historic occasion.

Arsenal players lift the Premier League trophy in front of their fans at Selhurst Park. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

In one of the standout moments of the afternoon, Arsenal players repeatedly threw Arteta into the air in appreciation of the manager who transformed the club back into Premier League champions.

Mikel Arteta became the first Arsenal manager to win the Premier League title since Arsene Wenger. Photo by Sebasitan Frej

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the ceremony, Arteta admitted the moment was deeply emotional.

“That was beautiful. Look at the joy of all the people. They have been waiting for this for so long,” Arteta said.

The Spaniard also praised the unity inside the club and credited the ownership for continuing to support the long-term project even during difficult periods.

Arsenal already dreaming of historic double

While the trophy celebrations dominated headlines, Arsenal also made history on the pitch during the match itself.

Teenage sensation Max Dowman became the youngest player ever to start a Premier League game at just 16 years and 144 days old after Arteta handed the youngster a surprise opportunity against Palace.

The record-breaking appearance highlighted Arsenal’s exciting future as the club celebrates a return to the summit of English football.

Arsenal ultimately finished seven points clear of Manchester City, completing one of the most memorable title-winning campaigns in recent Premier League history.

However, the Gunners are not done yet.

Attention will now immediately shift toward the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest next weekend.

Arteta and his players now have the opportunity to complete a historic double by winning Arsenal’s first-ever Champions League trophy and cementing this squad among the greatest in the club’s history.

Premier League prize money breakdown

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng