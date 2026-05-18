A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her frustration after her car disappeared

She explained that she parked the car outside while she attended a church service

The individual also shared a photo of what her car looks like and other sensitive details

A young lady who attended a church service with her car trended on social media after she explained the unexpected thing that happened to it while she parked it.

The individual shared two posts on her social media page, one of which explains her situation and the other which shows the image of the car she recently saved on her phone.

Nigerian lady raises alarm as car goes missing while she attends church service. Photo Source: Twitter/woonu_o

Source: Twitter

Lady seeks help as car gets stolen

In the first post she made on her page to announce what had happened to her car, the young lady, @woonu_o, wrote:

“Never thought I’d be going back home without my car today. Parked it for church service and came out to meet an empty space.”

After she had explained what the issue was, she quoted the same post and shared details of her car so people could help her find and recover it.

Lady cries out after car disappears during church service, shares photo and details. Photo Source: Twitter/woonu_o

Source: Twitter

She wrote and attached a picture:

“This is the car.”

“Toyota Corolla: SMK759HY”

“Last seen: Acme Crescent, Ogba, Lagos.”

“This is the only picture I have but the scratch is no longer there.”

Her post immediately caught people’s attention as they took to the comment section to react to it.

Reactions as lady's car gets stolen

@chikwadoca asked:

"Did you use any form of security in the vehicle like a timer or tracker?'

@techy_peter shared:

"Ahhhh, the way this car is poros to theft ehn, most people use dual security and tracker to safe guard it."

@Dotun88 explained:

'That's how my guy parked his car "Big Daddy" in front of his gate (inside estate o that has security), woke up around 7 am to take his daughter to school, the space was empty car is gone. If you haven't, go and install tracker on your vehicle asap."

@Kelz_Realist wrote:

"This is 2003/4 Toyota Corolla. Sorry ma'am. That car is gone. The entire car will be stripped into parts. Once they steal this car, they don't sell it. They butcher it and sell as spare parts. In fact, I'm certain they've butchered it before the close of church."

@wapadunk added:

"Toyota Corolla is known as thief magnet 🧲, it has no security features, under 12hrs they would have scrapped it without any traces. It is only recoverable if don’t butcher it and intend driving it in other areas."

@chukason_ltr wrote:

"As a car owner I know how it feels, to park your car & not finding it at the spot again. I really don't know how to advise you, I pray God enrich your pocket for bigger level."

@OSASU_DESMOND said:

"First go and check the local government office in that area. May they tow the car, because of the way you park your car."

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her father’s car was stolen while he was attending church in Benin, Edo State. She said the car was later tracked to another state and eventually recovered, though it had some changes after it was found.

Man cries out as car is stolen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada cried out online after his car was stolen for the third time.

He said he woke up in the morning to go to work and could not find his car where he had parked it, and he shared how sad and frustrated he felt.

Source: Legit.ng