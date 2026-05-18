Nigerian Lawyer Sends Strong Message to Critics Who Criticised Her for Preaching on The Street
- A Nigerian lawyer identified as Princess Jemaimah responded to social media critics who mocked her for preaching on the street
- The legal practitioner had previously faced backlash after she shared a video of herself preaching the gospel while backing her baby
- She shared photos of herself in her legal regalia alongside a picture of her preaching with a megaphone to address her critics
A Nigerian lawyer, Princess Jemaimah, has publicly addressed critics who mocked her for preaching the gospel on the streets while carrying her baby on her back.
The legal practitioner took to her Facebook page on Sunday, May 17, 2026, to reply to those who questioned her actions.
To drive her point home, she shared a photo of herself dressed in her professional lawyer wig and gown alongside another photo of her evangelising on the street.
Lawyer speaks on preaching publicly
Princess Jemaimah made it clear to her detractors that she remains unbothered by their negative comments regarding her street evangelism. She explained that she has fully dedicated herself to her religious assignment regardless of her professional status.
Princess Jemaimah said:
"To those that call me a MÁD WOMAN because I preach the gospel, I want you to know that I'm truly MÁD. I am MÁD for JESUS! To make matters even worse, I have a legal degree attached to my MÁDNESS. Please, stop telling me about it because I have made up my mind never to get delivered from this MÁDNESS. I will carry my JESUS, my Bible and my megaphone everywhere till my final breathe! Stop telling me because, the more you tell me, the more I step out for JESUS, you can't shame the shameless! I hope we are clear on this matter nów, T for THANKS."
Reactions as lawyer preaches gospel
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:
Isah Momoh Jimoh said:
"The best mad is the madness for JESUS so I key into this madness."
Godspower Ogaga said:
"If talking/ preaching about Jesus is seen as madness, l rather be mad than to be normal and go to hell."
John Ellis Truman said:
"Imagine being a lawyer and preacher, I am jealous."
Watch the video of her preaching in public below:
See her reaction post via Facebook below:
Lady sees father preaching on street
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who's a pastor's daughter has shared a video of her recent encounter with him on the road.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng