A Nigerian lawyer identified as Princess Jemaimah responded to social media critics who mocked her for preaching on the street

The legal practitioner had previously faced backlash after she shared a video of herself preaching the gospel while backing her baby

She shared photos of herself in her legal regalia alongside a picture of her preaching with a megaphone to address her critics

A Nigerian lawyer, Princess Jemaimah, has publicly addressed critics who mocked her for preaching the gospel on the streets while carrying her baby on her back.

The legal practitioner took to her Facebook page on Sunday, May 17, 2026, to reply to those who questioned her actions.

A Nigerian lawyer has responded to critics who mocked her for preaching on the street. Photo credit: Princess Jemaimah page/Facebook

Source: Facebook

To drive her point home, she shared a photo of herself dressed in her professional lawyer wig and gown alongside another photo of her evangelising on the street.

Lawyer speaks on preaching publicly

Princess Jemaimah made it clear to her detractors that she remains unbothered by their negative comments regarding her street evangelism. She explained that she has fully dedicated herself to her religious assignment regardless of her professional status.

Princess Jemaimah said:

"To those that call me a MÁD WOMAN because I preach the gospel, I want you to know that I'm truly MÁD. I am MÁD for JESUS! To make matters even worse, I have a legal degree attached to my MÁDNESS. Please, stop telling me about it because I have made up my mind never to get delivered from this MÁDNESS. I will carry my JESUS, my Bible and my megaphone everywhere till my final breathe! Stop telling me because, the more you tell me, the more I step out for JESUS, you can't shame the shameless! I hope we are clear on this matter nów, T for THANKS."

Reactions as lawyer preaches gospel

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

Isah Momoh Jimoh said:

"The best mad is the madness for JESUS so I key into this madness."

Godspower Ogaga said:

"If talking/ preaching about Jesus is seen as madness, l rather be mad than to be normal and go to hell."

John Ellis Truman said:

"Imagine being a lawyer and preacher, I am jealous."

Watch the video of her preaching in public below:

See her reaction post via Facebook below:

Lady sees father preaching on street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who's a pastor's daughter has shared a video of her recent encounter with him on the road.

Source: Legit.ng