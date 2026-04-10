How to qualify for the Boston Marathon with age-group times and key entry rules

To qualify for the Boston Marathon, runners must meet the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) standards, which include being able to run a full marathon on a BAA-certified course within the qualifying window and post a finish time at or below the age-group standard listed. Once these standards are met, the runner must register by set deadlines on the BAA online platform.

To qualify for the Boston Marathon, you must meet a strict time standard based on your age and gender in a certified marathon. Photo: @BostonMarathon (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

To qualify for the Boston Marathon, you must run an official marathon within a certified time limit.

Boston Marathon's qualifying time ranges are 2:55:00 to 4:55:00 for men and 3:25:00 to 5:20:00 for women and non-binary individuals between the ages of 18 and those older than 80.

between the ages of 18 and those older than 80. Runners who fail to qualify for the marathon can still enter through official charity bibs, invitational entries, or by running for a BAA-affiliated team .

. The 2026 Boston Marathon entry fee is $260 for accepted qualified runners.

How to qualify for the Boston Marathon

The BAA requires every runner to complete a marathon with a course certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), USA Track & Field (USATF), or a national governing body. For runners interested in entering the race, it is important to check if a race is BAA-certified.

The Boston Marathon is one of the oldest racing competitions and has since played a role in the history of running as a sport. The qualifying window for the 2027 Boston Marathon began on 13 September 2025. Here is what you need to qualify for the Boston Marathon as per the BAA's qualifying conditions;

Run a certified full marathon distance (26.2 miles/42.16 kilometres).

Complete the marathon within the qualifying window, 18 months before race registration begins.

Post a finishing time at or below the listed age group standard.

Be at least 18 years of age on race day.

Running on non-certified courses as a qualifying marathon will not be recognized by the Boston Athletic Association. Photo: @BostonMarathon

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If the race you intend to run as a qualifying marathon is not yet certified, the directors of that race can secure a designation that will allow you to qualify. However, marathons as indoor and virtual games are not accepted.

What are the Boston Marathon qualifying times by age group?

Boston Marathon qualifying time varies by age and gender. Due to field size limitations, runners who want a higher probability of qualifying should aim to beat their age-group standard by at least 5 minutes.

For the 2026 marathon, 8,887 out of 30,000 qualifiers, who met their general standards but did not beat them by at least 4.34 minutes, were not accepted. This statistic paints a picture of how hard it is to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Here is a summary of the 2026 & 2027 Boston Marathon qualifying standards.

Age group Men's standard Women's standard Non-binary standard 18-34 2:55:00 3:25:00 3:25:00 35-39 3:00:00 3:30:00 3:30:00 40-44 3:05:00 3:35:00 3:35:00 45-49 3:15:00 3:45:00 3:45:00 50-54 3:20:00 3:50:00 3:50:00 55-59 3:30:00 4:00:00 4:00:00 60-64 3:50:00 4:20:00 4:20:00 65-69 4:05:00 4:35:00 4:35:00 70-74 4:20:00 4:50:00 4:50:00 75-79 4:35:00 5:05:00 5:05:00 80 and older 4:50:00 5:20:00 5:20:00

When can I register for the 2026 Boston Marathon?

Boston Marathon registration opens in September each year for the following year's April race. Here is the registration process and other preparation steps for athletes.

You must be at least 18 years old on the day of the Boston Marathon to compete. Photo: @BostonMarathon

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Submit a registration application through the Athletes' Village website during registration week, between September 9 and 13. All applications and qualifying times submitted will be verified and ranked by the B.A.A. Applicants will be notified of acceptance or non-acceptance, likely in early October. If your application is accepted, your credit card will be charged the non-refundable, non-transferable, and non-deferrable entry fee. You will receive a confirmation of the acceptance via email. The B.A.A. will offer a special pre-verification period starting July 1 to help expedite your registration application in September. By early April of the next year, you will receive an email containing your Boston Marathon bib number and Digital Number Pick-Up Pass.

How much does it cost to run the Boston Marathon?

Participants who purchase the Boston Marathon registration protection can seek refunds, if they are unable to race due to unforeseen circumstances like injury or pregnancy. Photo: @BostonMarathon

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Once accepted, qualified runners are expected to pay an entry fee of $260. This cost does not include travel, accommodation, food, gear, or the Boston Marathon registration insurance.

While the Boston Marathon's entry fees are non-refundable, participants in the Olympic sport who cannot start may defer to the following year under specific circumstances. The 2026 entry fee structure is as follows,

U.S. resident runners $260 International runners $260 Charity runners $375–$385 entry fee $8,500 fundraising minimum

Tips to improve your chances of qualifying for the Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon's field size is limited to 30,000 athletes. To improve your chances of qualifying, you must aim for a time significantly faster than the official standard for your age and gender. Here are more tips to increase our chances of qualifying.

Hellen Obiri takes first place in the women's professional field during the 128th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, on 15 April 2024. Photo: @BostonMarathon

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Ensure your qualifying course is certified by USATF, AIMS, or a national governing body for athletics.

Target beating your age group's qualifying time by at least five minutes.

Consider making at least two attempts within the qualifying window to give yourself the best qualifying time.

Choose favourable weather for your race.

Pick a fast and flat course within the BAA elevation rules.

Use a negative split strategy on your qualifying race, running the second half slightly faster than the first.

Train at a slow conversational pace to build your aerobic base and prevent injury.

Incorporate long runs and tempo runs in your workouts

Include strength training in your workout regimen.

Practise race day nutrition and hydration to prevent gut distress during the race.

Submit your application early.

Can you run the Boston Marathon if you do not qualify?

Charity entry allows many runners to experience Boston who would not otherwise qualify. If you choose this route, begin fundraising early and confirm the specific requirements with the charity partner you select. In the 128th Boston Marathon, $4,000 of the $8,500 minimum fundraising amount was collected in December 2023, three months before the race was held in April 2024.

Runners who do not have a qualifying time can still enter Boston through the official alternative pathways below,

Alternative route Description Charity bibs Run on behalf of an official BAA charity partner and commit to raising a set fundraising minimum Invitational entries Organisations, sponsors, and partner groups BAA-affiliated teams Running clubs and team members associated with the BAA Wave invitational or special categories Veterans, international press, and race officials

What is the easiest major marathon to qualify for?

Marathons that use a lottery system that any runner can enter, regardless of time, are relatively easy to qualify for. These include the Berlin, New York, Chicago, and Tokyo marathons.

Knowing how to qualify for the Boston Marathon is the easy part. To give yourself a shot at victory, you need to train strategically, beat your age group's standards by five to seven minutes in the qualifying race, and submit your application in good time.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the history of running as a sport. Running is one of the most popular sports today and a fundamental human movement.

Running has a rich history that spans from ancient legends, such as Pheidippides' race in 490 BCE from Marathon to Athens, to today’s global races. Over centuries, the sport has evolved, gaining new formats and distances. It is now done for fitness, fun, and competition, with short sprints, marathons, and even long-distance races like an ultramarathon. Read on for more details on the sport's history.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng