To buy tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you must purchase them through the official FIFA Tickets portal. Because the initial lottery draws have concluded, you can now secure tickets through FIFA’s ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, open until 19 July 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis or through the official FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 logo on the stadium during the Trophy Tour in Atlanta on 16 May 2026. Photo: Todd Kirkland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup must be purchased exclusively through the official FIFA Tickets Portal.

The best avenues include the Last-Minute Sales Phase on FIFA.com, the official Resale Marketplace and high-end ticket-inclusive hospitality packages .

the and high-end . Secondary marketplaces like StubHub also list tickets, but prices are often much higher.

also list tickets, but prices are often much higher. Fans must have a registered FIFA ID to participate in the live First-Come, First-Served releases.

Buyers are restricted to a maximum of 4 tickets per match and a total cap of 40 tickets per household across the tournament.

How to get tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans can get official tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup exclusively through the FIFA Tickets Portal. Because the previous lottery and pre-sale draw phases, including the Visa Presale Draw, Early Ticket Draw, and the Random Selection Draw, have fully concluded, fans must use real-time buying options or premium channels to secure seats.

Below are the official channels you can use to buy the 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets.

A football displayed at the FIFA World Cup Trophy unveiling during the Coca-Cola Trophy Tour in Vienna, ahead of the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. Photo: Isabelle Ouvrard

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The Last-Minute Sales Phase

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is the final sales phase run by FIFA, launched on 1 April 2026 and closing at the end of the tournament on 19 July 2026. It is an open online market where people can buy any remaining, returned, or newly released tickets for all 104 World Cup matches.

In this phase, tickets are sold instantly on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on availability, so there is no lottery. Fans who successfully buy tickets will receive instant confirmation because all purchases are processed in real time.

Fabio Cannavaro and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the FIFA World Cup Trophy unveiling during the Coca-Cola Trophy Tour in Vienna ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo: Isabelle Ouvrard

Source: Getty Images

FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace

Fans who miss out on tickets during the main sales phases can still look for available tickets through the official FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace on FIFA Tickets once the platform reopens. The marketplace allows fans to resell tickets they can no longer use and buy second-hand World Cup tickets at regulated prices.

However, ticket availability is not guaranteed because it depends on how many fans list their tickets for resale. It is run through the FIFA Tickets Portal and helps prevent fake tickets by checking every ticket before it is sold.

On this secondary market, sellers choose their own prices in most regions, and tickets can be listed or changed until one hour before the match starts. Once a ticket is sold, the old barcode is removed, and a new digital ticket is issued to the buyer.

South Korea national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd qualifiers at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu on 10 June 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Fact

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Ticket-Inclusive Hospitality packages

Fans who want a more luxurious matchday experience can purchase official hospitality packages through FIFA Hospitality. These packages are sold by On Location, FIFA’s official hospitality partner for the tournament. Available for all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they can usually be purchased directly without entering a lottery or waiting in a queue.

There are different package levels, including private Skybox Suites, shared luxury lounges, and pre-match hospitality areas near the stadium. The packages include match tickets, premium seats, private suites or shared lounges, food and drinks, entertainment, concierge support, and faster stadium entry.

Each package is designed to reflect the culture and atmosphere of the 16 host cities. Fans are advised to buy hospitality packages only through FIFA’s official website because tickets from unofficial sellers may not be valid. FIFA also provides a list of approved sales agents through the On Location website.

Qatar Airways travel packages

Qatar Airways Holidays is also offering travel packages for fans heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The packages include return flights, hotel accommodation, ground transport, and official match tickets, giving fans an easy way to attend the tournament.

Aerial view of the Banorte Stadium during its renovation work for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City on 2 June 2025. Photo: Alfredo Estrella.

Source: Getty Images

Fans can pick different package options depending on their travel plans. These include Single Match packages, Follow My Team packages, Knockout Round packages, and Final Round packages. Some packages allow fans to follow their national team during the group stage, while others focus on the later rounds of the competition.

Members of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club can also earn Avios points when booking these travel packages.

Secondary marketplaces

Fans who choose to look outside of FIFA's portal due to sold-out inventory can buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets from resale websites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Ticketmaster. However, these platforms are not official FIFA ticket partners.

Fans should be aware that the secondary market prices can be much higher than the original ticket price, depending on team popularity and high-demand host cities.

A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Photo: Stacy Revere

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How to register for 2026 FIFA tickets?

To register for 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets, you must create a FIFA ID and set up an account directly on the Official FIFA Ticketing Portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket registration process:

Visit the official FIFA ticket portal. Open the FIFA World Cup 2026™ section, then click “Explore details.” Click on “Learn more” to be redirected to the FIFA ticketing login page. On the login page, click “Sign Up” to start creating your account. Enter your personal details, including your full legal name, date of birth, country of residence, and contact information, and confirm you are at least 18 years old. Click “Continue,” then create a password and agree to the Terms of Service. Click “Create Account” to submit your registration. Check your email and click “Confirm your email,” or copy the access code from the email and paste it into the browser. You will then be transferred to your FIFA ticketing account, where you will be able to see a notification message that your account has been created successfully. Click “Verify My Code” to confirm your email and activate your account. You will be redirected to your FIFA ticketing account, where you must fill in all required personal details. After completing your information, click “Save” at the bottom of the page, and your FIFA account will be fully set up.

Aerial view of Estadio Akron in the state of Jalisco, one of Mexico’s host venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo: Ulises RUIZ

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How to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets?

Tickets for the Last-Minute Sales Phase can be purchased on FIFA.com/tickets, depending on availability, by following the steps below:

Visit the official FIFA ticket portal. Open the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets section and click “Explore details.” On the tournament page, click “Buy now” in the “Last-Minute Sales” section. You will be redirected to the FIFA ticketing account page, where existing users can click “SIGN IN” and new users can click “Sign Up” to create an account. After signing in, you will be taken to the list of available matches. Select the match you want to attend. If the match list does not appear automatically, click “BUY TICKET(S)” at the bottom of the page. The seat map will appear, allowing you to choose seats from the available categories. You can also filter ticket categories using the menu on the right side of the page. You can also select “Book the best seat” to automatically receive the best available seats based on your chosen quantity. After choosing your seats, review the seat details and total price, then click “Add to cart.” Repeat the process if you want to buy more tickets for the same match. You will then be redirected to your shopping cart. If you want to change your seats, click “View | Modify your seats.” When you are satisfied with your selection, click “Buy now.” To add tickets for other matches in the same transaction, click “Continue shopping,” select “BUY TICKET(S),” and repeat the seat selection process. Click “Buy now” to open the “Ticket purchase summary” page, then accept the terms and conditions and click “PROCEED TO PAYMENT.” On the payment page, choose your preferred payment method, enter your card details, and click “PAY NOW.” After payment, you will be redirected to the confirmation page, where you can review your purchase details. A confirmation email will be sent to the email address you used during checkout once your purchase is successful.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner's trophy on stage at the 2026 World Cup halftime show announcement during the Global Citizen and FIFA World Cup panel. Photo: Charly Triballeau

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How much do FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

According to BBC and Sky Sports, official ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup start from about $60 for the cheapest supporter tickets. Prices can go up to $10,990 for the final match, while premium VIP seats may cost nearly $33,000. Because FIFA is using a dynamic pricing system for this tournament, ticket prices can change a lot.

The final cost depends on the seat type, the stage of the match, where the game is played, and how popular the teams are. The following table provides the face-value ticket price ranges, excluding secondary market mark-up, across different stages of the tournament:

Tournament Stage Category 3 (lowest public) Category 2 (mid-tier) Category 1 (premium) Supporter Tier Group Stage (Neutral) $120 – $200 $500 – $900 $700 – $1,200 $60 Group Stage (Host Nations) $400 – $700 $1,100 – $1,800 $1,500 – $2,735 $60 Round of 32 & 16 $225 – $240 $440 – $515 $540 – $640 $60 Quarterfinals $450 $1,200 $1,775 $60 Semifinals $930 $2,350 $3,295 $60 The Final $1,490 – $5,785 $4,500 – $7,380 $6,730 – $10,990 $60

Where can I buy a World Cup ticket?

You can buy official tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup exclusively through the FIFA Official Ticketing Portal, which features a last-minute sales phase for remaining seats.

When can I buy tickets for the World Cup 2026?

You can buy tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 right now through the ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, which remains open on a first-come, first-served basis until the final match on 19 July 2026.

How much do FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

Official face-value tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 range from $60 to $10,990, depending heavily on the seating category, tournament stage, and team popularity.

A general view of Philadelphia Stadium in preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup on 13 May 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mitchell Leff

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What are the World Cup 2026 ticket packages?

World Cup 2026 ticket packages are primarily sold as official ticket-inclusive hospitality bundles through On Location, FIFA's exclusive hospitality provider.

When do World Cup 2026 tickets go on sale?

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are currently available on a first-come, first-served basis through the official FIFA ticketing portal. You can purchase them right now during this final sales phase, which runs until the tournament concludes on 19 July 2026.

How many tickets can you apply for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

You can apply for a maximum of 4 tickets per match per household and a total of no more than 40 tickets for the entire World Cup tournament.

Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by three North American nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will officially start on 11 June 2026 and conclude on 19 July 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

Fans can buy official general public tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup exclusively online through the Official FIFA Tickets Portal. Because the lottery phases have already concluded, tickets for all 104 matches are now being sold via the Last-Minute Sales Phase, the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace and hospitality packages.

Legit.ng published an article explaining how viewers could watch the 2026 Boston Marathon. Fans were able to watch the race live on TV through official U.S. broadcasters, with dedicated local coverage in Boston and nationwide sports networks carrying the event.

The 130th edition of the Boston Marathon took place on Monday, 20 April 2026. It was also streamed live on official apps and broadcaster websites, making it easy to watch from anywhere.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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