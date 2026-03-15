The Spanish La Liga has attracted some of the best players from Africa in the past, like Samuel Eto'o, Frederic Kanoute, Seydou, among others

African players have continued to contribute to the growth of the league during their sojourn

Legit.ng has compiled the list of four most valued African players, including 2024 CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman

The Spanish La Liga remains one of the best leagues in the world with teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Villareal.

In the last two decades, African players, mostly from North Africa and Francophone nations, have flooded the La Liga with Anglophone nations setting the pace.

Legit.ng has looked into a list of four most valued African players plying their trade in the La Liga.

1) Ademola Lookman ($40 million)

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman tops the list of the most valued players in the La Liga. Photo by: João Gregorio/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta during the January transfer window on February 2, 2026.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year is currently ranked the most valued African player in the La Liga, estimated to be around €35 million ($40 million), per Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles winger made an immediate impact at the Spanish capital as he did not need any time to adapt.

Lookman has already had a hand in seven goals in 11 Atletico appearances, since making his debut last month.

The former Everton player stands a chance of winning a trophy this season, as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinal of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey. Lookman will lead the Los Rojiblancos to take on Real Sociedad in the final on April 18.

The England U21 star inspired Nigeria to finish in third place at the 2025 AFCON, with three goals and four assists.

2) Brahim Diaz ($39.9 million)

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz is one of the most valued African players in the Spanish La Liga. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Moroccan international Brahim Diaz is currently valued at around €35 million ($39.9 million), sitting behind Lookman on the pecking order, per Transfermarkt.

The former Manchester City star moved to Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season, but went on loan for three seasons at Italian giants AC Milan, where he scored a total of 13 goals.

Brahim Diaz won two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League title.

The 26-year-old settled for silver at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), losing to Senegal in the final, while emerging as the top goal scorer with five goals.

3) Pape Gueye ($22.1 million)

Pape Gueye scores the winning goal for Senegal against Morocco at the 2025 AFCON final. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The former Watford star, Pape Gueye landed in La Liga in 2023 from Marseille on loan due to limited playing time.

The former France U19 player broke into the limelight after winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) five years ago.

He reintroduced himself to the world after scoring the decisive goal against Morocco in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Gueye is currently valued at about €19.4 million ($22.1 million), as he joined Villareal in 2024, becoming one of the most reliable stars with four goals this season, per Sofa Score.

4) Enzo Boyomo ($22.1 million)

Cameroon international Enzo Boyomo completes the list, with his market value currently estimated at €19.4 million, per Sofa Score.

The 24-year-old defender joined Osasuna in the summer of 2024, and his valuation has risen significantly in just over a year due to his consistent performances.

The centre-back has made 20 league appearances for Osasuna this season, attracting interest from several clubs, with a potential move expected during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Why Lookman's move to Galatasaray failed

Legit.ng reported that Italian agent George Gardi revealed why Lookman did not join Galatasaray despite the Turkish club’s efforts to sign him.

Gardi confirmed that he tried twice, but Atalanta's demands were to high as he wanted to do an initial loan with option to buy, like he did for Victor Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng