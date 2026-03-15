Spain international Rodri has reportedly reacted to rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2026/27 season

The Ballon d'Or winner also sent a strong message to Los Blancos before the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Manchester City are struggling in the Premier League, currently sitting nine points behind Arsenal in the title race

Rodri will be seeking to make a statement when Manchester City hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17.

The Spain international is one of the highly rated players as the Citizens strive to overturn a 3-0 deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg.

The 29-year-old has been linked to a possible return to Spain, and it is for Atletico's revival, Real Madrid.

Real Madrid is targeting Manchester City star Rodri ahead of the summer transfer. Photo by: Izzy Poles.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri reacts ahead of UCL clash vs Madrid

Speaking after the 1-1 draw against West Ham, Rodri issued a strong warning to Real Madrid. The former Villareal star stated that anything can happen in the two-legged tie.

Rodri failed to give a definite answer when asked about the speculation of joining the 15-time Champions League winner. Rodri said via AS:

“No, no. I’m not going to answer that. It’s a time to think about what we have now, with my team, about my season, which is quite a lot, and then we’ll see."

Meanwhile, popular football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that the 29-year-old would move to the Spanish capital. He said:

“Rodri will decide in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City or leave.

“This is not a financial decision from what I understand, it’s about the family and personal things. He’s considering trying a new chapter. Real Madrid is a possibility.”

According to Spanish journalist Alberto Pereiro:

"“The first €100 million that Real Madrid want to spend this summer is on Rodrigo Hernández and (Nico) Schlotterbeck,” per City Xtra.

Manchester City fell to the Los Blancos, as Uruguayan star Federico Valverde scored a hat trick, beating goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Real Madrid reportedly plot a summer move for Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri has under 18 months left on his current deal and a renewal for the Spain international is on the agenda for executives at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the summer, when Guardiola will also enter the final year of his own contract.

The 29-year-old has put a difficult 18 months of injury troubles behind him as he looks to spearhead a new-look Manchester City dressing room to an unprecedented quadruple in the final months of the season.

Rodri won the club's first Ballon d'Or in 2024, with Manchester City winning their first UCL title in the 2023 season.

Vinicius sends message to Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vinicius Jr has sent a strong message to Manchester City ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

The Spanish giants will welcome the Citizens to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11.

Source: Legit.ng