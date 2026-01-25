Senegal's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winning goal scorer Pape Gueye has sent a message to Sadio Mane

Gueye decided the chaotic AFCON 2025 final in favour of Senegal with a brilliant strike in the 94th minute

The Villarreal star has made an honest admission about the incident in the final and Mane’s crucial role

Senegal’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hero, Pape Gueye, has sent a message to captain Sadio Mane for his role in restoring order during the final against Morocco on January 18, 2026.

The AFCON 2025 final turned chaotic when Senegal walked off the pitch to protest after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to the host nation.

Ndala disallowed Ismaila Sarr's goal minutes earlier, which escalated the penalty he awarded and Senegalese stars walked off the pitch on the order of head coach Pape Thiaw.

Sadio Mane stepped in and brought his teammates back to the pitch to continue the match after speaking to Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf.

Brahim Diaz attempted a ridiculous panenka, which Édouard Mendy calmly collected. Gueye scored for Senegal minutes later to win the trophy.

Gueye sends message to Mane

Mane’s intervention earned plaudits around the world, with many describing his gesture as saving the face of African football after the emotional decision by his teammates.

AFCON final winning goal scorer Gueye joined those who applauded Mane, describing the incident as a mistake by the Teranga Lions.

Gueye admitted that the goal was the most powerful and the most crucial goal of his career, which explains why he celebrated it with intensity and a little wild.

“Everyone can make mistakes, and we acknowledged that, because we returned to the pitch,” he said as quoted by Tribuna.

Even though he did not disclose details, he confirmed that Mane chose the right words to mobilise his teammates back to the pitch to complete the match.

“It was powerful. He managed to do it at the right moment and chose the right words to mobilise everyone again. It shows how important he is for the team. We were able to hear him. Thank you, Sadio,” he concluded.

The Villarreal star admitted that Diaz's attempt at a Panenka penalty for a crucial moment was daring, and he would not have attempted it.

Gueye returned to a warm welcome from Villarreal during their match against Real Madrid, which had final foe Brahim Diaz on the other side.

The club presented a ceramic boot to the 27-year-old to symbolise his standout performance at the tournament, particularly scoring the winner against Morocco.

The midfielder displayed his winner’s medal and the final’s man of the match gong before the Yellow Submarines fans ahead of their 2-0 loss to Madrid.

