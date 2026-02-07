La Liga has officially registered Ademola Lookman and can now play for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top-flight league

The Nigerian winger could make his league debut against Real Betis after scoring and assisting in midweek

Lookman is also cleared for Champions League action ahead of Atletico’s playoff tie with Club Brugge

La Liga have officially confirmed the registration of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, clearing the way for his debut league appearance for Atletico Madrid this weekend.

The Super Eagles star is now eligible to feature in Spain’s top flight and is expected to be involved when Diego Simeone’s side host Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, February 8.

Ademola Lookman has been officially registered in Atletico Madrid's squad for La Liga. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Lookman becomes the 44th Nigerian footballer to play in La Liga and only the second to represent Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old forward’s long-awaited registration was completed on Friday morning after La Liga approved all financial and contractual documentation linked to his transfer from Atalanta.

La Liga finally approves Lookman’s registration

Although Atletico Madrid wrapped up Lookman’s transfer earlier in the week, his name did not appear on La Liga’s official squad list until Friday, February 6.

This delay was linked to Spain’s strict registration rules, which require clubs to remain within salary caps and comply with financial fair play regulations before new signings are approved.

According to BBC Sport, Lookman joined Atletico in a deal worth an initial €35 million, with performance-related add-ons potentially raising the fee to €40 million.

Once the league authorities confirmed that Atletico met all financial conditions, the Nigerian forward was formally cleared to play.

Lookman’s registration comes as a major boost for Simeone, who now has another attacking option as Atletico continue their pursuit of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race.

The Madrid club currently sit third in La Liga, ten points behind leaders Barcelona and nine behind second-placed Real Madrid.

The timing of the approval could hardly have been better. Less than 24 hours before the announcement, Lookman delivered an eye-catching performance in Atletico’s 5-0 Copa del Rey win away to Real Betis, scoring a goal and providing an assist on his debut.

Lookman's immediate impact raises expectations

Lookman wasted no time showing what he can bring to Atletico Madrid.

Ademola Lookman scored a goal and created an assist on his debut for Atletico Madrid. Photo by Eurasia Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

In his first outing for the club, he brought directness and composure in front of goal, immediately endearing himself to fans and coaching staff after getting a goal and an assist.

Lookman’s ability to run at defenders and operate between the lines offers Simeone a different attacking profile from his existing forwards.

With Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth already in the squad, Lookman’s arrival adds further competition and flexibility in the final third.

Atletico’s league clash with Real Betis now presents the perfect stage for his La Liga debut.

Facing the same opponents he tormented in midweek, Lookman could be handed another opportunity to prove that his form in Italy can translate seamlessly into Spanish football.

Lookman equals 12-year Atletico record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman broke a unique record for Atlético Madrid during their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash on Thursday, February 5.

According to Opta Jose, the 28-year-old became the first Atlético Madrid debutant since the 2013/14 season to both score and provide an assist in a competitive match.

Source: Legit.ng