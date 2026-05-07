PSG youngsters Warren Zaïre-Emery and Désiré Doué joined Nwankwo Kanu in starting four Champions League semi-finals before age 21

The Super Eagles legend’s record links the modern PSG stars to Ajax’s 1995 Champions League-winning generation

PSG defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to reach their second consecutive UCL final where they will tackle Arsenal in Budapest

Paris Saint-Germain may have booked their place in the Champions League final after a tense 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, but two of their youngest stars also walked away with a special piece of history.

Warren Zaïre-Emery and Désiré Doué started the semi-final second leg in Munich, helping PSG secure a 6-5 aggregate win and a place in the final in Budapest.

Warren Zaïre-Emery and Désiré Doué have etched their names into the UEFA Champions League record books, joining Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the result, their involvement placed them in a rare category of Champions League history, alongside some of the competition’s most iconic names like Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu.

PSG duo equals Kanu’s UCL record

By starting the match at the Allianz Arena, Zaïre-Emery and Doué each completed a remarkable statistical milestone.

According to Squawka, they became only the fourth and fifth players in Champions League history to start four semi-final matches before turning 21.

That list already included some heavyweight names, and now both PSG youngsters stand alongside Nwankwo Kanu, Iker Casillas, and David Alaba.

Kanu’s inclusion in that group connects modern PSG talent with one of Africa’s most celebrated football figures, who made his mark at Ajax Amsterdam before going on to win the Champions League.

For PSG, it is another sign of how central youth development has become in their push for European dominance.

Kanu’s Ajax legacy still resonates decades later

Nwankwo Kanu achieved his semi-final record during his early years in European football, featuring in key knockout ties during Ajax’s dominant mid-90s run.

Nwankwo Kanu featured in two-legged semi-final clashes against Bayern Munich during the 1994/1995 season and against Panathinaikos in the 1995/1996 campaign. Photo by Alain Gadoffre

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles legend played in high-pressure two-legged semi-finals against Bayern Munich in the 1994/95 season and later against Panathinaikos in 1995/96.

That Ajax side went on to win the Champions League in 1995, a defining moment in Kanu’s career before his move to Inter Milan in 1996.

Even decades later, his name continues to appear in elite statistical company, now joined by the next generation of European talent.

PSG survive Bayern pressure to reach UCL final

On the pitch, PSG’s journey to the final was anything but comfortable.

Ousmane Dembélé struck early after a sharp run from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, giving PSG a crucial away goal advantage in a tense atmosphere. BBC Sport reports.

Bayern responded with pressure, and Harry Kane eventually scored late to reduce the deficit, but it was not enough to change the outcome.

PSG also survived a first-half penalty scare after a handball incident involving João Neves was reviewed and dismissed under IFAB regulations.

Despite Bayern’s late push, PSG held firm to secure a 6-5 aggregate victory and book a final against Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest.

Why Bayern were denied obvious penalty

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Bayern Munich were left frustrated during their Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain after seeing strong penalty appeals waved away following a handball incident involving João Neves.

The drama unfolded midway through the first half as Bayern pushed for a breakthrough in a tense encounter that ultimately ended in heartbreak for the German giants.

Source: Legit.ng