Bolanle has officially debunked the claims that she has returned to her ex-husband, describing the reports as entirely untrue

According to the vixen, the footage circulating online, which fueled the reunion rumors is actually an old recording being used by mischief-makers

Her ex-husband, Lincoln, also weighed in on the viral reports, mocking "online in-laws" who have been advising Bolanle against returning to him

Popular video vixen Bolanle has finally reacted after rumours spread online claiming she had reunited with her former husband, Lincoln.

Speculation began after an old video resurfaced online, with some users alleging that the former couple had secretly settled their differences and rekindled their relationship.

However, Bolanle has now firmly denied the reports.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 7, the model and influencer dismissed the claims and accused some people of deliberately misrepresenting an old video.

She wrote:

“My attention has been drawn to a false narrative, accompanied by a video circulating online, suggesting that I have returned to my ex-relationship. This claim is entirely untrue.”

According to her, the clip currently making rounds online was not recent and should not be used to create misleading assumptions about her personal life.

“The video being circulated is an old recording that has been deliberately misrepresented to fabricate misleading claims,” she added.

Bolanle and Lincoln’s relationship had previously attracted major public attention after reports emerged in 2021 that their marriage had crashed after just six months.

At the time, several online reports claimed the video vixen was allegedly thrown out of her matrimonial home.

Lincoln later apologised to his wife.

In the statement Akinlawon read out, he apologised for his actions on social media, which he tagged unnecessary.

He specifically apologised for calling Bolanle all sorts of names during their ugly fight and to their son as well, who is too young to understand what happened.

He continued by asking for his wife's forgiveness and her mother's, whom he claimed he had insulted.

Read Bolanle's statement here:

Reactions trail Bolanle's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@a_90s.chicc stated:

"I no believe Bolanle, you way don go back 2 times after online drama , she go still go back! But time will reveal!"

@hefey_ commented:

"I sha know trust any of them! Husband and wife matter even chief justice know fit settle ham"

@bellalikky stated:

"The return of the Narcissistic season 3 episode 204, if una like make una put mouth again"

@mummygiohusseinvblogbackuppage shared:

"This guy don dey craze no be today ooo am glad she left him for good"

@shukrah_wuraolami commented:

"Oloshi ni bobo lincon yin 😮 leave her the F alone God abeg"

Mercy Aigbe begs ex-hubby to sign divorce papers

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, spoke out about her estranged relationship with her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Speaking in an interview, the film star called on the public for help as she stated that he has refused to sign the divorce papers.

Several internet users reacted to the post, with some urging her to handle her business by herself

Source: Legit.ng