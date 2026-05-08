Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has excited his fans online by revealing massive plans to host a huge public thanksgiving party for his newborn triplets

This came after the famous actor and his wife, Mo Bimpe, held a private naming ceremony for their three babies

Lateef also cleared the air on the different images of babies that are currently spreading on social media platforms

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has revealed the date for a public thanksgiving party to celebrate his newborn triplets.

The actor and his wife, actress Mo Bimpe, welcomed three boys last week and held a private naming ceremony for the babies yesterday in Lekki, Lagos state.

Lateef Adedimeji clears the air about viral baby photos as he shares plans for triplets’ big celebration. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

During the ceremony, attended only by close friends and family, the couple gave their sons traditional names, each carrying deep meaning and identity.

The boys were named Abdul Ramon Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde Adetona, and Abdulrokeeb Idowu Adebare.

Hours later, Lateef Adedimeji shared a video of himself, his wife, and the babies on X (formerly Twitter), where he explained that the private naming was just the beginning.

He announced that a bigger celebration and thanksgiving party would follow in July, stating that the exact date would be announced soon.

The actor appreciated his fans and everyone present at the naming ceremony.

“Yesterday, we officially named our 3 kings in an int!mate circle of love. Rahman, Raheem, Rakeeb. July, we’re coming for you with the big celebration! The Thanksgiving party will be for everyone to witness God’s goodness! Dates will be announced soon. We are forever grateful to God and to everyone that came to celebrate with us.”

Lateef Adedimeji also addressed viral images of babies circulating online, clarifying that those pictures were not of his children but AI‑generated photos.

“Please note that the AI‑generated baby photos circulating right now are not ours. Thank you for understanding.”

Check out Lateef Adedimeji's post below:

Fans celebrate with Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Iam_Damilare07:

“We don't care, as long as God has answered your prayers 🙏 that's my own. Congratulations 🎉 brother”

@EMASPRIME:

“My idolo you do naming you no invite me haaaa this one pain me oo congratulations to you sir almighty Allah will let them grow Old in knowledge wisdom and understanding the big party we go dey there”

@MutiatAwolaja:

“May they live to propagate the worlds of Allāh and uphold the sunnah of the prophet. Āmīn. May Allāh grant you both the strength, rizq and patience to fulfill your duties as their parents.❤️”

@ewealthdepot:

“TheDimejiLateef congratulation such a great name you gave to your Son's "Rahman, Raheem, Rakeeb" (TheDimejiLateefTripleR). Sincerely God has made Himself know to the world through the testimonies in your family.. This joy is so great in my family.”

Lateef Adedimeji appreciates fans after private naming ceremony as he prepares public thanksgiving for triplets. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to fan's warning about his triplets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji reacted after a fan advised him to be careful about how visitors handled his newborn triplets.

The fan, identified as @usmanashafe on X, warned that allowing too many people to carry newborn babies could expose them to bacteria, fungi and viruses because infants are still vulnerable to infections.

Lateef responded to the warning shortly after, acknowledged and appreciated the advice.

Source: Legit.ng