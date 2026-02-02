Brahim Diaz has opened up on his heated exchange with Morocco teammate Illias Akhomach on Sunday

The two national teammates clashed during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano

The incident sparked controversy in the aftermath of the just concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Brahim Diaz has spoken up about his altercation with Morocco teammate Illias Akhomach during a La Liga match on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Diaz returned to Spain after costing Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, attempting a Panenka for the potential winner, which he missed.

Senegal won the trophy after Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in extra time, and Diaz was inconsolable after the match, even while picking up his Golden Boot.

Diaz reacts after Akhomach clash

Real Madrid star Diaz clashes with his international teammates Akhomach during Los Blancos’ 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga.

As noted by Elbotola, Diaz and Akhomach clashed off the ball and away from the cameras, engaging in a verbal and physical altercation and had to be separated by their teammates.

Diaz, speaking after the match as quoted by Kinan Moutaraji, confirmed that the issue had been sorted with Akhomach, even though he failed to disclose what led to it.

“After the match, I met with Ilias Akhomach and apologised for what happened on the pitch. We were both tense due to the pressure of the game, and these things happen in football,” he said.

“Off the pitch, we are brothers and one family within the Moroccan national team, and there is no animosity or hatred between us. Ilias is a wonderful person and is like a brother to me, so I asked him to apologise, and he did.”

The altercation did not seem like a random in-game clash, but instead like a premeditated incident, which spilt in the heat of the moment.

According to Bein Sport, the Moroccan media described it as definitive proof that there is tension in the Atlas Lions’ dressing room after AFCON 2025.

The report added that Diaz’s penalty miss caused divisions in the dressing room, with many players feeling that the Real Madrid star cost the team.

The Atlas Lions have to regroup and start preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having made history by reaching the semi-final of the 2022 edition.

However, there is uncertainty about whether head coach Walid Regragui will lead the team to the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Regragui’s position is uncertain, having not won AFCON 2025, despite the circumstances in the final match with the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

