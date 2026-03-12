The Democratic Republic of Congo has dropped two ineligible players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff

The DR Congo Football Federation unveiled their 26-man list on Wednesday, March 11 despite awaiting their fate from the world football governing body

The Leopards will battle the winner of the semifinal between Jamaica and New Caledonia on March 31

A Nigeria sports journalist who spoke with Legit.ng explained why DR Congo took a bold step

The DR Congo national football team has dropped two players deemed ineligible ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico later this month.

The Leopards defeated the Nigeria national football team 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to secure a place in the playoff as they bid to qualify for the Mundial.

Following the defeat, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly submitted a petition to FIFA seeking the disqualification of the Central African nation for allegedly fielding eight ineligible players.

DR Congo drops two ineligible players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs in Mexico. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

With less than two weeks to the playoff, FIFA is yet to issue an official statement despite holding crucial meetings regarding the participation of Iran amid the country’s tensions with the United States.

DR Congo drops two stars

Michel-Ange Balikwisha of Celtic and Mario Stroeykens of Anderlecht will not be part of DR Congo’s squad for the intercontinental playoffs.

Both players were born in Belgium before switching their international allegiance to the Central African country during the African playoff phase.

According to One Football, Leopards head coach Sébastien Desabre named his 26-man squad on Wednesday, March 11, as the team prepares to secure a second appearance at the World Cup.

Desabre recalled several players who helped DR Congo defeat Nigeria during the African playoff final last November.

DR Congo drops Anderlecht midfielder Mario Stroeykens, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs in Mexico. Photo by: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Notable names in the squad include captain Chancel Mbemba, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa and Samuel Moutoussamy, per West Ham.

However, only Matheu Epolo, the third player prominently mentioned in Nigeria’s petition, has been included in Desabre’s squad.

DR Congo knows they are wrong – Alakija

Nigerian sports journalist Kayode Alakija believes the DR Congo national football team are aware they made a mistake by allegedly fielding ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Morocco last November.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Alakija explained that the Leopards likely did not expect any country to submit a petition or uncover the alleged eligibility issues involving some of their players.

He also urged FIFA to take decisive action to uphold fairness in the sport.

Alakija said:

“I want to believe that Nigeria has a solid case and DR Congo are currently jittery. From the body language of the Leopards, they are aware FIFA can take a bold step at any time.

"The complaint is not about securing the services of foreign-born players but about the process and procedures followed in their documentation.”

Osasu Obayiuwana sends message to FIFA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osasu Obayiuwana sent a message to FIFA to hasten up on delivering a verdict on Nigeria's petition against DR Congo.

The respected journalist claimed that the delay could hamper an appeal from both parties at the FIFA Appeal Chambers and CAS, whichever way the verdict goes.

Source: Legit.ng