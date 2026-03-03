Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal encounter later today, March 3

The Catalans suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Los Rojiblancos, with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman scoring a goal

Five Barcelona players are set to miss the match, as the European giants plan to overturn the deficit at Camp Nou

Atletico Madrid have been handed a major boost ahead of their second leg Copa del Rey semifinal match against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday, March 3.

The Los Rojiblancos are entering the match with a 4-0 lead in the first leg match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman scoring the third goal in the first half.

The signing of the Nigerian international last February, has played a huge role in shaping the team under Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid are aiming to qualify for the Copa del Rey for the first time since the 2012/13 season (13 years ago), where they defeated Real Madrid 2-1.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski will miss the Copa del Rey semifinal match against Atletico Madrid. Photo by: Javier Borrego/Europa Press.

Five FC Barcelona stars to miss Atletico Madrid clash

Poland international Robert Lewandowski tops the list of players set to miss the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

According to Tribal Football, the 37-year-old suffered a fractured eye socket during Villarreal CF’s La Liga clash.

His return date remains uncertain, forcing Barcelona to reconsider their attacking options, with Ferran Torres expected to lead the frontline.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Gavi is also doubtful as he continues recovery from knee surgery he underwent in September 2025.

The former Spain U18 international has resumed training after stepping up rehabilitation, raising hopes of a possible return by mid-March.

Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks, ruling him out of the Copa del Rey tie as well as both legs of Barcelona’s upcoming UEFA Champions League round-of-16 matches against Newcastle United F.C..

Andreas Christensen is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury during a training session in late December.

Eric Garcia will miss the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid following a straight red card in the first leg. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Eric Garcia is suspended for this fixture after being sent off late in Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg. The defender received a straight red card in the 85th minute for a rash challenge, a decision that proved costly, per Sports Mole.

Barcelona warns Atletico

Barcelona has sent a strong warning to Atletico Madrid ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg.

On a post on X, the Catalans said the match is going to be a long one at the Camp Nou. The club wrote:

"90' (or more) are very long in the Spotify Camp Nou."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that followed the tweet. Read them below:

@Sle_RK said:

"With faith placed in the comeback."

@ikker_es wrote:

"Of course they're long, if they always add stoppage time until you score."

@joshhgod added:

"You’re overdoing it atp!

"Same thing Madrid did last season and we trolled them for now you’re setting us up😭💔"

UEFA celebrates Lookman’s stellar performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman delivered a masterclass performance on February 12, scoring a goal in Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win against Barcelona.

Following his sensational performance, UEFA took to their social media to celebrate Lookman and Alvarez.

