Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to set up a UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30

Opta supercomputer has released its latest predictions for the final after the two finalists were confirmed

PSG players Joao Neves and Desire Doue have reacted to their back-to-back qualification in the final

Opta’s supercomputer has made a bold prediction for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after the two finalists were confirmed on Wednesday, May 6.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a place in the final after defeating Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to boost their chances of retaining the title.

The French giant secured a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in the second leg after playing a thrilling 5-4 in Paris last week.

Ousmane Dembele sends Paris Saint-Germain to the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

French international Ousmane Dembele scored in the opening three minutes after connecting with Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratshelia following his beautiful run on the left flank.

In the 90+4 minute, Harry Kane found the back of the net, but it was not enough to send the match into extra time.

The German side had appealed for a penalty in the first half when Vitinha blasted the ball against Joao Neves’ arm inside the penalty area, but the appeals were rejected, per BBC.

PSG held on to secure their place in the final, where they will meet Arsenal in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

On the other hand, the Gunners secured a spot in this year's final after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

The North London side secured a 1-0 victory in the second leg in London, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Opta’s supercomputer has now backed Arsenal to defeat PSG and win their first-ever Champions League title.

Supercomputer Predicts Arsenal will beat Paris Saint-Germain to win this year's UEFA Champions League title. Photo by: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

According to the supercomputer, Arsenal have been given a 55.76% chance of lifting the trophy, while PSG’s chances of successfully defending their title stand at 44.24%.

The final will also renew last season’s semi-final rivalry, when PSG eliminated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Joao Neves said it is time to celebrate as they overcame a very difficult side in the semifinal. He said via Al Jazeera:

Watch the video:

“It’s always great to get to another final. We’re very proud of our journey and what we’ve done here. I think it’s a time to celebrate. Playing against Bayern is always difficult; they’re a great team. We know how to battle through.”

French international Desire Doue mentioned the key to Paris Saint-Germain's success. He said:

“We don’t change our approach; we don’t change the things we’re used to doing,

“The coach asks us to press, to attack, defend to give it everything and run for each other. That’s how you go about winning trophies. We all fought for one another, and that’s our strength.”

Saka mentions UCL final opponent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukayo Saka has dropped a massive hint on who Arsenal want to face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

The England international initially pushed back the question, claiming he would only give a media-trained answer before dropping a hint.

Source: Legit.ng