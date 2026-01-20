Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has accused Victor Osimhen of costing Nigeria the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

Oliseh referred to the incident between Osimhen and Lookman as the decisive moment that cost Nigeria the AFCON trophy

The AFCON 1994 winner has been a vocal critic of the Galatasaray forward, particularly his attitude in the national team

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has accused Victor Osimhen of costing Nigeria the title at the recently-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria won the ‘golden’ bronze after defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place playoff match at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

According to CAF, the Super Eagles faced Egypt in the playoffs after both sides lost their semi-final matches to Morocco and Senegal, respectively.

The Super Eagles had a brilliant performance at the tournament, playing free-flowing attacking football under Franco-Malian head coach Eric Chelle.

Oliseh hits out at Victor Osimhen

Sunday Oliseh has recalled the moment Osimhen and Ademola Lookman clashed at AFCON 2025 as the turning point that cost Nigeria the title.

Osimhen and Lookman had a heated exchange during Nigeria's 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16 at Stade de Fez.

The two clashed after Lookman stood up for Bruno Onyemaechi, whom Osimhen had earlier told off for failing to release him on goal when he had the ball.

The Galatasaray star reportedly asked to be substituted and headed straight into the team bus, falling to speak to the media after the match.

Head coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi quickly dismissed the situation from the public eye and admitted that it would be sorted internally. Oliseh has pinpointed the moment as a costly one for the team at AFCON 2025.

“Let's look at the toxicity that might have caused us (Nigeria) the AFCON title,” Oliseh said on the Global Football Insight Podcast.

“We are confusing talent with license. Victor Osimhen is world-class, but talent is not license to destroy team chemistry. Look at the evidence.

“Since that public outburst against Ademola Lookman, one of our brightest lights, Lookman became a shadow of himself, and we lost the bite.”

The former Super Eagles midfielder claimed that the incident cost Nigeria against Morocco, as Lookman, who was Nigeria's potent attacker at the tournament, was not at 100% because Osimhen’s outburst broke his focus.

“The conflict did its damage. We didn't just lose a game, we lost the psychological edge needed to win. What is worse, and frankly, what is most dangerous for our football is the fan culture that now tolerates this,” he added.

Lookman had a decent performance against Algeria in the quarter-final, while Osimhen scored and assisted, and both players celebrated together.

Oliseh also pointed to Osimhen’s public rant at former head coach Finidi George on an Instagram live session as one of the moments of indiscipline Nigerian football has failed to curb.

