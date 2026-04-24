The Nigeria Football Federation has paid tribute to the late former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo

Eneramo sadly passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026, after collapsing on the training pitch in Kaduna

The news of his sudden death has thrown the Nigerian football community into mourning as tributes flow in

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has paid tribute to the late Nigerian striker Michael Eneramo after the striker sadly passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The ews broke on Friday morning that the former Esperance de Tunis forward has died in Kaduna after collapsing on the pitch during a routine training session.

Michael Eneramo's cause of death emerges. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Eneramo was born in Kaduna and has been living in the same city since he retired from professional football in 2018 after a short stint with Turk Ocagi Limasol.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the striker slumped on the pitch of a primary school in Ungwan Yelwa in Kaduna, where he routinely keeps fitness and died before getting to the hospital.

An eyewitness described the incident that the former Besiktas striker usually trains there to keep himself fit and also runs a football academy.

Those around him initially thought he was injured when he went down, but it was discovered that he wasn't breathing properly. He was resuscitated and taken to the hospital, where he died at the entrance.

NFF pays tribute to Eneramo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) published a statement on its website paying tribute to the former Super Eagles star who died on Friday.

The federation confirmed that the initial claim was that he died of cardiac arrest, a cause which has recently become rampant in grassroots sport.

NFF consoled the family and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their beloved person.

“This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment. I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigerian football family the fortitude to bear the loss,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

The news of his death sent shockwaves across the Nigerian football community, as well as Tunisia and Turkey, where he spent most of his career.

NFF pays tribute to Michael Eneramo after his sad demise. Photo by Phil Cole.

Source: Getty Images

Turkish clubs have paid tribute to the late player, including Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Eneramo, who played for multiple clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig. Everyone at Galatasaray SK extends their condolences to his family, friends and the Federation of Nigeria. 🙏,” Galatasaray wrote.

Eneramo played for five clubs in Turkey: Sivasspor, Karabükspor, Beşiktaş, Başakşehir, and Manisaspor. He also had brief spells in Algerian and Saudi Arabian leagues.

NFF pays tribute to Ibrahim Galadima

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF paid tribute to Ibrahim Galadima after the former Nigeria Football Association President died at 74.

The federation celebrated the life of its former president, who led the organisation from 2002 to 2006, having served as Kano FA chairman before that time.

Source: Legit.ng