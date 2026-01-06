Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken after the altercation between Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

The two players had a heated exchange during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16 of AFCON 2025

Osimhen asked to be substituted afterwards as Nigeria saw out a dominant win over the South African nation

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken about the heated exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 4-0 win over Mozambique.

Nigeria blitzed into the last eight of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a dominant win over the Mambas at Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman's clash during Nigeria's win over Mozambique. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman opened the scoring in the first half and Osimhen doubled it before half time. The Galatasaray forward scored his second early in the second half and Akor Adams wrapped it up.

Chelle reacts to Lookman-Osimhen rift

Head coach Eric Chelle who appeared uncomfortable on the touchline during the fracas has spoken about the incident between his players.

The manager, like in other situations, refused to be drawn into a public judgement of the issue, but instead claimed he would address it with the team.

“This is the question about my management. What happened on the pitch will stay in the group, I don’t need to tell you what happened or what will happen, I will keep that to me,” he said as quoted by Osasu Obayiuwana.

“Everything that happens in the life of the group will stay in the life of the group, so we'd see after now and we'd talk.”

Eric Chelle speaks about the heater exchange between Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman reacts to Osimhen's rift

